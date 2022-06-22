ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
You’re Not Entitled to Friends

Seemingly not a day goes by without someone delivering a hot take about cancel culture, and yesterday it came in the form of a deeply weird story from The Cut called “Canceled at 17.” The article follows an anonymous teen, dubbed “Diego,” who is described by writer Elizabeth Weil as “enormously...

Tracey Folly

Our cheating neighbors found a second chance at love with their first spouses

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Growing up, my family and I had a pair of eccentric neighbors who seemed like anything but a match made in heaven. The woman was selfish, and her husband was a philanderer. Although, as things turned out, she was a philanderer, too, or whatever the female version of a philanderer is. Seductress, perhaps.
Darlene Lancer LMFT

The Mother Wound for Daughters of Narcissistic Mothers

Our mother is our first love. She’s our introduction to life and to ourselves. She’s our lifeline to security. We initially learn about ourselves and our world through interactions with her. We naturally long for her physical and emotional sustenance, her touch, her smile, and her protection. Her empathetic reflection of our feelings, wants, and needs informs us who we are and that we have value. A narcissistic mother who cannot empathize damages her children’s healthy psychological development. Like Narcissus in the Greek myth, she sees only a reflection of herself. There is no boundary of separateness between her and her children, whom she cannot see as unique individuals worthy of love. Symptoms of narcissism that make up narcissistic personality disorder (NPD) vary in severity, but they inevitably compromise a narcissist’s ability to parent.
Help! My Mother Keeps Putting My Newborn in Danger.

Every week, Dear Prudence answers additional questions from readers, just for Slate Plus members. R. Eric Thomas is filling in as Prudie for Jenée Desmond-Harris while she’s on parental leave. Submit questions here. (It’s anonymous!) Q. Tired and Desperate Parent: My wife and I just had our...
How Do You Help Someone You Love When They’re Dying?

People who are dying need care in four areas: physical comfort, mental and emotional needs, spiritual needs, and practical tasks. Do not ask how to help—instead, anticipate ways in which you can be useful. Pay attention to their mental and spiritual needs as well. Watching a loved one die...
Do Not Follow Or Befriend Mutual Friends On Social Media If You Have Not Met Them In Person Before!

Someone once asked me and a group of people this question: Do you follow or befriend mutual friends on social media? Most people replied yes while I replied no. Why did I say no? Do you remember this saying: Do not follow or befriend strangers on social media? Mutual friends are also strangers. Do you know that mutual friend? If you do not know that mutual friend, then that mutual friend is a stranger. Even though it says that he or she follows or befriends your family members or friends, you still shouldn’t follow or befriend them unless you have met them in person and they were nice to you.
How Often Do Divorced Couples Marry Each Other Again?

Research suggests that 10-15% of couples reconcile after they separate, and about 6% of couples marry each other again after they divorce. Some remarry after working through the trauma of a betrayal or because despite their problems, they still have deep feelings for the other. A commitment to couples therapy...
How to Stay in Shape as a Young Dad

Within six months of Dr. Jonathan Bratjbord welcoming his first child into the world, he’d gained 20 pounds. The urologist remembers a fateful hike with an old medical school buddy in Northern California, when his friend stopped their ascent to ask if it was prudent for them to continue. “I remember asking him why,” Dr. Bratjbord says. “He said I looked like I was going to have a heart attack. He took a picture and showed me. I was beet red in the face, my shirt was soaked through with sweat and my gut was hanging out of my shirt.”
