Chef, ‘serial griller’ reveals top tips and tricks for excellent summer grilling

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Paris Hilton waved Cannes Lion International Festival of Creativity goodbye on Instagram. Hilton expressed how much fun she had at the French festival, which ended yes Friday, in a short but sweet Instagram post. The star djed at the festival and spoke on a panel to fans and colleagues. The post on her Instagram reads, “Had such an incredible time at @Cannes_Lions with brilliant minds & innovators! So excited for all the projects...

CELEBRITIES ・ 34 MINUTES AGO