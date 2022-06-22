ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ announces settlement with Carnival Cruise Line over 2019 data breach that compromised personal information from its employees, customers

By Jay Edwards
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW JERSEY – Acting Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin announced Wednesday that New Jersey is party to an overall $1.25 million settlement with Florida-based Carnival Cruise Line that resolves a multistate investigation into a data breach that compromised the personal information of approximately 180,000 Carnival employees and customers...

