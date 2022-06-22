ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopewell, VA

4 inmates who escaped federal prison camp back in custody

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UiZXz_0gIq4DMV00

All four inmates who escaped a minimum-security prison satellite camp in Virginia over the weekend are now back in custody, the U.S. Marshals Service and Federal Bureau of Prisons announced Wednesday.

The inmates were discovered missing from the satellite camp of the Federal Correctional Complex Petersburg in Hopewell, Virginia, around 1:45 a.m. Saturday, the bureau said in a news release Saturday.

Tavaraes Lajuane Graham, Corey Branch, Lamonte Rashawn Willis and Kareem Allen Shaw left the minimum security camp around 10 p.m. Friday and it was a couple of hours before their absence was detected, Senior Inspector Kevin Connolly of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force said.

Graham returned to the camp and surrendered early Sunday and Branch and Shaw surrendered Tuesday, officials said. Willis surrendered at Petersburg’s medium security facility on Wednesday, officials said.

Bureau officials did not release any details about the escape but said Saturday that an internal investigation has been initiated. According to the bureau's website, its minimum-security satellite camps have dormitory housing and limited or no perimeter fencing. They provide inmate labor to the main institution and to off-site work programs.

The U.S. Marshals Service and the bureau continue to investigate and will relay findings to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Richmond, Connolly said in a statement.

Graham, 44, was sentenced in the Eastern District of North Carolina to 10 years for possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine and 28 grams or more of cocaine base, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Branch, 41, was sentenced in the Eastern District of Virginia to more than 13 years for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and felon in possession of a firearm.

Willis, 30, was sentenced in the Eastern District of Virginia to 18 years for possessing and concealing a stolen firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Shaw, 46, was sentenced in the Western District of Virginia to more than 16 years for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a measurable quantity of heroin.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Marshall Project

Five Things to Know About One of the Deadliest Federal Prisons

The Marshall Project and NPR investigated how the newest federal prison — the penitentiary in Thomson, Illinois — has quickly become one of the deadliest. The story is the latest in our years-long coverage of the dangers of “double-celled solitary confinement” — putting two people on lockdown in a small cell — as well as the use of force in federal prisons.
THOMSON, IL
CBS DFW

Fourteen arrested, charged in meth trafficking case

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Fourteen alleged methamphetamine traffickers were arrested yesterday, according to U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham. Five defendants still remain at large.  The operation, dubbed Operation Kullvid-20, has netted a total of 40 federal defendants plus 2,708 kilograms of methamphetamine, 29 guns, and $742,000 cash to date, including 17 kilograms of methamphetamine, six guns, and $12,000 cash seized yesterday. Over the course of the investigation, agents have also seized six vehicles, 30 kilograms of heroin, and 719 grams, or roughly 539,500 lethal doses of fentanyl. The defendants conspired to smuggle powdered methamphetamine from...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Hopewell, VA
City
Petersburg, VA
City
Richmond, VA
Hopewell, VA
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Connolly
The Independent

Family of man arrested for threat to kill Brett Kavanaugh come to his defence: ‘He’s a good kid’

The family of the man arrested for allegedly plotting to murder Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh have come to his defence, describing him as a “good kid”.Dan Shannon, the grandfather of suspect Nicholas Roske, told CBS Los Angeles that the allegations against the 26-year-old are “extremely” out of character.“He’s a good kid,” he said.Mr Roske’s neighbour also told the outlet that he was surprised to learn Mr Roske could be involved in a murder plot and suspected that mental illness could have played a part.“They were always nice people so it’s a surprise more than anything,” said Zach Quadri.“I...
MARYLAND STATE
The Independent

Man sentenced to six years in prison for pretending to be DHS agent on TikTok

A man has been sentenced to six years in prison for pretending to be a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) agent on TikTok.The Department of Justice (DOJ) has said that Reyel Simmons, from Minnesota, has been found guilty of impersonating a federal officer on the social media platform. The US Attorney’s Office for the District of Minnesota announced on Friday that the Dodge County man was “sentenced to 72 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for impersonating a federal officer and illegally possessing firearms as a felon”. Court documents state that the FBI received a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
US News and World Report

Man Dealing Meth Out of Motorhome Sentenced to 27 Years

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A Minnesota man accused of dealing drugs out of a motorhome has been sentenced to 27 years in prison, according to federal authorities in South Dakota. A federal indictment accuses Frank Stewart, 62, of participating in a drug ring that distributed massive amounts of...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison Camp#The Inmates#Fugitive#The U S Marshals Service#Federal Bureau Of Prisons#The Federal Correctional
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Housing
Daily Mail

Escaped Alabama prisoner Casey White's lawyers claim he was in 'care and custody' of lover guard Vicki when they went on the run and complain that he won't get a fair trial because of intense media attention

Escaped Alabama prisoner Casey White's attorneys say he was in the 'care and custody' of his prison guard lover Vicky when she sprang him from jail in April in a possible clue as to how he now plans to defend himself. Casey and Vicky ran from the Lauderdale County Jail...
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
CBS Minnesota

Twin Cities man gets nearly 7 years for Paycheck Protection Program fraud

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A Twin Cities man was sentenced Thursday to nearly seven years in prison for a COVID-19 relief scheme that defrauded the Paycheck Protection Program for more than $840,000. The U.S. Attorney's Office District of Minnesota says that 33-year-old Kyle Brenizer, of St. Paul, was sentenced to 81 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release. Brenizer pleaded guilty in January to single counts of wire fraud, money laundering and identity theft. According to federal investigators, Brenizer was the owner of a failed Brooklyn Park construction business, True-Cut Construction LLC, before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.However,...
Lootpress

Woman faces multiple possession charges following DUI arrest

LEWISBURG, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A woman was arrested last week following a traffic stop on US 219 North. Cpl. J.T. Williams and Patrolman Stevens of the Lewisburg Police Department reportedly stopped a gray Toyota Corolla on 06/12/2022 to address defective equipment on the vehicle. Crystal Vaughan of Frankford was...
LEWISBURG, WV
ABC News

ABC News

709K+
Followers
161K+
Post
391M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy