Donna S. Monts, age 83 formerly of Sweetser, passed away on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at Wesleyan Health and Rehabilitation Center in Marion. Donna was born March 16, 1939 in Shelbyville, Indiana the daughter of the late Charles Joseph and Helen May (Leffler) Mofford. She married Ralph Monts on December 28, 1956, and they enjoyed 56 years together. Ralph preceded her in death on March 16, 2013. Donna was a very talented seamstress and a member of Sunnycrest United Methodist Church. She loved playing BINGO at the Eagles Lodge and Round Robbins.

SWEETSER, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO