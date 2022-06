Standing 6-foot-10 and possessing the perimeter skills of a guard, top-10 recruit Matas Buzelis is one of the most versatile players in the class of 2023. A long and lanky wing that can handle like a guard and shoot lights out from three is a player archetype that is becoming more valuable in basketball, and also one that John Calipari has not had during his time at Kentucky. Unfortunately, that will remain the case.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO