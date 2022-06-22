Make your old car feel new again

CALEDONIA, Wis. — With just 10 days until the Fourth of July, firework shops anticipate an explosive weekend. But customers may notice a firework price hike. Carts were overflowing Friday with firework fanatics. Some Wisconsin stores are concerned with inventory due to Asian supply chain issues, but not all.
MILWAUKEE - "Wheel Fun," a popular bike shop along Milwaukee's lakefront, became the target of thieves Monday night, June 20, when a large group pedaled off with five specialty bikes. The thieves have since been spotted riding around on them. Photos of the teens on those specialty bikes have been...
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police are investigating more than 100 shots that were fired near 17th & Scott early Saturday morning. Officials say the shooting happened around 12:45 a.m. In the incident, three vehicles and four houses were struck. Police say no one was hit that they know of. The...
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say everyone was rescued uninjured Saturday afternoon when a boat sunk on the Milwaukee River. Crews responded for the water rescue around 4:30 p.m. near Water and Mason downtown. Police said "several people" went into the water.
Wis. — Four people are safe tonight after having to be rescued from the Milwaukee River. Police responded to the call near West Wisconsin on Saturday afternoon. Police say all four people onboard were successfully rescued and no one was injured. No word yet on what caused the...
In a hot real estate market, sellers need to be ready to move as soon as their house hits the market. But there can be lots of prep before that needs to happen. Tim Lightner from Two Men and a Truck joins Real Milwaukee with how to get your house looking its best.
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police report finding more than 100 bullet casings at a scene in which four houses and three cars were struck by gunfire at around 12:45 a.m. on Saturday, June 25, 2022 near 17th and Scott. No people are known to have been struck by gunfire...
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Admirals annual "Garage Sale" will take place on Tuesday, June 28 and Wednesday, June 29 at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. The Garage Sale will feature game-worn jerseys, new and game-used sticks, and other game-used equipment – all priced significantly below retail value. In addition, Admirals merchandise will be available at a discounted rate.
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that hit four cars and three homes near the corner of 17th and Scott in the Clarke Square neighborhood around 12:45 Saturday morning. MPD does not know who the shooter is but says they found more than 100 bullet casings at...
WEST BEND, Wis. - More than just a car show, Motor Mania is taking over the Washington County Fair Park this weekend. For those looking to blow off steam or create some smoke, the Motor Mania burnout pit is open to everyone and every car. "You can burn your tires...
I freakin' love watching people risk their lives to explore inside abandoned buildings, clearly because I'm too much of a chicken to go do it myself. After watching this video of an abandoned mall in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, I had to show you guys the inside. I always had an image of what I'd expect the inside to look like after years of being closed, but this is not what I was picturing!
On Friday morning, my partner in crime/business, Tyler Maas, sent me a message: “Well, the country has (officially) somehow become even worse. If you want to have our 27,000th day of no promos, that’s fine with me. Otherwise we can go about business as usual, knowing we’re powerless to change anything anyway. I’m cool either way.”
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. - The South Milwaukee Police Department is reaching out to the public for their assistance in helping to locate a missing man – 51-year-old Juan Delgado. According to a family member, on June 18 at approximately 7:30 p.m., Juan Delgado boarded a Milwaukee County Transit bus...
MILWAUKEE - Two people ware seriously injured in a crash on Milwaukee's north side Saturday morning, June 25. According to police, a driver ran flashing red lights near Fond du Lac and Locust – crashing into another vehicle around 8:20 a.m. The driver of the striking vehicle, a 19-year-old...
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - The Menomonee Falls Police Department is looking for a suspect who allegedly stole from Woodman's on June 22. The suspect, described as a Black female, is accused of taking $85 worth of food without paying and driving off in a black sedan. The owner of the...
An enormous amount of the downtown Milwaukee area is dedicated to only parking. Back in April, Gard Pecor created a diagram comparing where standalone garage and parking lots were located versus park and plaza spaces. Pecor is a senior market analyst at Co Star Group. His map spurred conversation questioning...
Spacious 3 Bed 1 Bath - Come explore this spacious 3 bed 1 bath apartment with a second floor balcony! Enjoy a fresh paint job along with both hardwoods and luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout. Storage units and laundry hookups available. Unit comes with one off-street parking space. *Pictures taken from another unit onsite*
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- As we celebrate National Dairy Month at CBS 58, we're talking to a Wisconsin staple that loves to serve up some of our favorite dairy treats!. Whether it’s delicious cheddar cheese or a dish of Fresh Frozen Custard, Culvers has something on the menu for everyone.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. — The extreme heat this week caused some roads to buckle. "If you didn't know it was there and were driving 45 mph it could do a lot of damage to the car," Greenfield resident Paul Markovina said. Interstate 94 near Calhoun Road was reduced to...
You already know Wisconsin's Brew City has a vibrant beer scene—but if you haven't visited lately, you'll quickly discover its forward-thinking food halls warrant raising a glass to, too. In these culinary wonderlands, many quick-service restaurants reside under one roof. Some are takeaway versions of their sit-down counterparts elsewhere in town while others sling farm-to-table delicacies from local purveyors. In this latest wave of food halls, many also dedicate space to specialty retail and community events. Here are seven Milwaukee food halls where creativity and collaboration meet.
Comments / 0