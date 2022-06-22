ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Make your old car feel new again

By FOX6 News Digital Team
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith high gas prices and continuing supply shortages – people aren't buy...

www.fox6now.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WISN

You might be able to find plenty of fireworks, but it may cost you

CALEDONIA, Wis. — With just 10 days until the Fourth of July, firework shops anticipate an explosive weekend. But customers may notice a firework price hike. Carts were overflowing Friday with firework fanatics. Some Wisconsin stores are concerned with inventory due to Asian supply chain issues, but not all.
CALEDONIA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee lakefront 'Wheel Fun' bikes stolen

MILWAUKEE - "Wheel Fun," a popular bike shop along Milwaukee's lakefront, became the target of thieves Monday night, June 20, when a large group pedaled off with five specialty bikes. The thieves have since been spotted riding around on them. Photos of the teens on those specialty bikes have been...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

100+ bullets shot in Milwaukee neighborhood

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police are investigating more than 100 shots that were fired near 17th & Scott early Saturday morning. Officials say the shooting happened around 12:45 a.m. In the incident, three vehicles and four houses were struck. Police say no one was hit that they know of. The...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Boat sinks on Milwaukee River, police say everyone OK

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say everyone was rescued uninjured Saturday afternoon when a boat sunk on the Milwaukee River. Crews responded for the water rescue around 4:30 p.m. near Water and Mason downtown. Police said "several people" went into the water.
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Milwaukee, WI
Cars
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Cars
City
Milwaukee, WI
WISN

4 people rescued from Milwaukee River

Wis. — Four people are safe tonight after having to be rescued from the Milwaukee River. Police responded to the call near West Wisconsin on Saturday afternoon. Police say all four people onboard were successfully rescued and no one was injured. No word yet on what caused the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Decluttering before you move: tips

In a hot real estate market, sellers need to be ready to move as soon as their house hits the market. But there can be lots of prep before that needs to happen. Tim Lightner from Two Men and a Truck joins Real Milwaukee with how to get your house looking its best.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee Admirals' annual Garage Sale upcoming, items discounted

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Admirals annual "Garage Sale" will take place on Tuesday, June 28 and Wednesday, June 29 at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. The Garage Sale will feature game-worn jerseys, new and game-used sticks, and other game-used equipment – all priced significantly below retail value. In addition, Admirals merchandise will be available at a discounted rate.
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Cars#New Again#Gas Prices#Rusty#Vehicles#Ziebart
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Motor Mania at Washington County Fair Park

WEST BEND, Wis. - More than just a car show, Motor Mania is taking over the Washington County Fair Park this weekend. For those looking to blow off steam or create some smoke, the Motor Mania burnout pit is open to everyone and every car. "You can burn your tires...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
WOMI Owensboro

MUST SEE: You Gotta Take A Look Inside This Abandoned Wisconsin Mall

I freakin' love watching people risk their lives to explore inside abandoned buildings, clearly because I'm too much of a chicken to go do it myself. After watching this video of an abandoned mall in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, I had to show you guys the inside. I always had an image of what I'd expect the inside to look like after years of being closed, but this is not what I was picturing!
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeerecord.com

Enjoying Summerfest despite [gestures broadly at everything]

On Friday morning, my partner in crime/business, Tyler Maas, sent me a message: “Well, the country has (officially) somehow become even worse. If you want to have our 27,000th day of no promos, that’s fine with me. Otherwise we can go about business as usual, knowing we’re powerless to change anything anyway. I’m cool either way.”
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Gas Price
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

South Milwaukee man missing; last seen June 18

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. - The South Milwaukee Police Department is reaching out to the public for their assistance in helping to locate a missing man – 51-year-old Juan Delgado. According to a family member, on June 18 at approximately 7:30 p.m., Juan Delgado boarded a Milwaukee County Transit bus...
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Crash on Milwaukee's north side, 2 seriously injured: police

MILWAUKEE - Two people ware seriously injured in a crash on Milwaukee's north side Saturday morning, June 25. According to police, a driver ran flashing red lights near Fond du Lac and Locust – crashing into another vehicle around 8:20 a.m. The driver of the striking vehicle, a 19-year-old...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Woodman's theft, Menomonee Falls police seek suspect

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - The Menomonee Falls Police Department is looking for a suspect who allegedly stole from Woodman's on June 22. The suspect, described as a Black female, is accused of taking $85 worth of food without paying and driving off in a black sedan. The owner of the...
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
MATC Times

4377 N 90th St

Spacious 3 Bed 1 Bath - Come explore this spacious 3 bed 1 bath apartment with a second floor balcony! Enjoy a fresh paint job along with both hardwoods and luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout. Storage units and laundry hookups available. Unit comes with one off-street parking space. *Pictures taken from another unit onsite*
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Extreme heat causing roads to buckle

MILWAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. — The extreme heat this week caused some roads to buckle. "If you didn't know it was there and were driving 45 mph it could do a lot of damage to the car," Greenfield resident Paul Markovina said. Interstate 94 near Calhoun Road was reduced to...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
midwestliving.com

Milwaukee Has Incredible Food Halls—Here Are Our Favorite Ones to Try

You already know Wisconsin's Brew City has a vibrant beer scene—but if you haven't visited lately, you'll quickly discover its forward-thinking food halls warrant raising a glass to, too. In these culinary wonderlands, many quick-service restaurants reside under one roof. Some are takeaway versions of their sit-down counterparts elsewhere in town while others sling farm-to-table delicacies from local purveyors. In this latest wave of food halls, many also dedicate space to specialty retail and community events. Here are seven Milwaukee food halls where creativity and collaboration meet.
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy