Charleston, SC

SEWE announces new leadership

By Chase Laudenslager
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Eastern Wildlife Expo (SEWE) Board of Directors on Wednesday announced upcoming changes in leadership. Effective July 1, current President and CEO Jimmy Huggins will step down from his role and transition into retirement. He will...

The importance of high school interns at the South Carolina Aquarium

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Lieutenant Governor Pamela Evette joined leaders at the South Carolina Aquarium on Friday to discuss youth employment at the downtown Charleston attraction. “I’m here encouraging all parents to take advantage of the opportunities we have here in South Carolina for great first jobs for high...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Beach Company Announces Three New Hires

The Beach Company on Thursday announced three new hires at the company’s corporate headquarters in downtown Charleston and Kiawah River on Johns Island. Samantha Costello has been hired as an investor relations specialist and will assist in the coordination of all reporting and communications with The Beach Company’s investors. In this role, she will maintain the investor portal, aid in the data management for equity raise efforts and provide administrative support for The Beach Company’s investor relations manager. Costello graduated in May from College of Charleston with a degree in commercial real estate finance. She previously worked as an intern for The Beach Company.
CHARLESTON, SC
Class of 2022 Outcomes: Hannah Brubaker Takes Charge at Volvo Cars

HPU graduates are leading prestigious career paths around the world at Fortune 500 companies, international service programs, public school systems, top-tier law, medical and graduate school programs, and many other esteemed organizations thanks to their journey at HPU. Here’s a glimpse of one extraordinary senior from the Class of 2022:
HIGH POINT, NC
Inside Charleston’s newest drainage project

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston is working on a new project to improve infrastructure in Downtown Charleston. Flooded streets in the area can cut off nearly one quarter of the peninsula from fire stations, police departments, three major hospitals, and other vital services. The Spring/Fishburne flood...
CHARLESTON, SC
Community rallies in support of Burke High School

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Leaders from around the Lowcountry gathered at Burke High School Thursday to clear the school’s name after they said it was unfairly cast in a negative light thanks to the actions of an alumni. After former Burke athlete Deljavon Simmons (31) was arrested for...
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston reveals plans to improve Charleston Nine Memorial Park

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) Fifteen years ago, nine Charleston firefighters lost their lives in a sofa superstore fire. It was announced Thursday the memorial made in honor of those nine firefighters will be receiving several new upgrades. Charleston Nine Memorial Park is receiving improvements to honor the heroes who gave their lives in 2007. “One of […]
CHARLESTON, SC
Demonstrations held in Charleston after overturning of Roe v. Wade

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Hundreds of anti-abortion and abortion-rights activists gathered in Downtown Charleston reacting to the landmark decision by the United States Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade. Both sides spoke about what impacts they believe will come after the Constitutional right to an abortion was revoked. “I don’t want to say shock because […]
CHARLESTON, SC
Classic Carriage Company Charleston Sc

Classic Carriage Company Charleston Sc. 23,945 likes · 422 talking about this. We offer competitive discount rates and flexible departure times for large groups. We have been a family owned and operated company since 1972. Our charleston carriage rides will be an exclusive and memorable experience for your company, club, family, class or team. Palmetto carriage works is the oldest carriage tour company in charleston!
CHARLESTON, SC
Photos: UofSC opens Apple tech lab in Walterboro

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – The University of South Carolina Salkehatchie has opened a free technology lab at its Walterboro campus. The Palmetto College iCarolina Community Learning Lab provides underserved communities access to Apple technology, high-speed internet, and educational programming. Eight labs will be established throughout the state, most of...
WALTERBORO, SC
Charleston County nonprofit assistance applications reopen

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Nonprofit organizations are eligible to apply for one-time pandemic relief funding through July 29, 2022. Eligible organizations could receive up to $50,000 in reimbursement for funds spent on pandemic relief. Nonprofits must “provide documentation that they have helped the public since March 15, 2020, more...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
Large grocery giveaway happening Saturday

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A large grocery and hygiene supply distribution event is happening Saturday in North Charleston. The Community Resource Center will hand out groceries and hygiene products on Saturday, June 25, starting at 12 p.m. The giveaway event will happen at the center, at 3947 Whipper Barony Lane in North Charleston.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
Developers ready to start City House of Charleston

Phase 1 of City House Charleston, a mixed-use multi-parcel complex in downtown Charleston, is set to begin this summer. It is a project of Landmark Partners, which is working with Bello Garris Architects, SGA-NW Architecture and Rethink Studio Interior Design. The project in the French Quarter neighborhood will include 21...
CHARLESTON, SC
Grand Opening: One of a Find Charleston opens new storefront on Johns Island

One of A Find Charleston Opens Storefront On Johns Island Local furniture and decor enthusiast Courtney Bukowsky expands business from the grid of Instagram to a brick and mortar showroom. Charleston, S.C. – Local businesswoman Courtney Bukowsky is expanding her business, One of A Find Charleston, to a renovated storefront...
CHARLESTON, SC
Party Like It’s 1777!

Imagine this…it’s the 28th of June, and you are witnessing the “celebratory firing of cannon, parades of proud soldiers, flags and banners waving, reverent prayers of thanksgiving, and copious feasting and drinking.” “But, what?” say you. This can’t be the right date. This must be the 4th of July, Independence Day, the day our Republic began its noble experiment! But nay, my friend. I have the date right. It is indeed the 28th of June… and the year is 1777! Thus starts the description of what we now call Carolina Day as told by one of our favorite historians, Dr. Nic Butler, in one of his excellent episodes of the Charleston Time Machine (ccpl.org/Charlestontime-machine). Dr. Butler goes on to say, “Throughout the town and country, citizens raised their glasses in honor of the brave men who lost their lives on the 28th of June, to the gallant Sgt. William Jasper, and of course to Col. William Moultrie. It was likely the most ostentatious public celebration in the century-long history of South Carolina, and it set the bar for similar observances of the anniversary for all future generations.” [Italics are mine.] I highly recommend the rest of this CTM episode as Nic traces the fascinating history of the name change for this date, from simply “the 28th of June” to “Palmetto Day,” and finally to the current “Carolina Day.” So why all the hoopla? Firmly believing that there are many citizens, newcomers and long-time residents alike, as well as many of our young folks who don’t know the story, let me try to boil it down for you. By late 1775, the last Royal Governor of South Carolina, Lord William Campbell, had been run out of Charles Town by local patriots. At the same time, an immense fleet of warships and transports loaded with troops was being formed by the British across the Atlantic.
CHARLESTON, SC
The New Faces of Highway 17

Lowcountry cuisine dominates most perceptions of South Carolina’s food. However, an alternative collection of recipes and cooking styles prevails through the northeastern corner of the state. Calabash fried fish, blackened shrimp, big breakfasts, and craft beers served ice cold fuel visitors traveling through the small coastal towns dotting Highway 17, the route for travelers who value the journey as much as the destination. Although this corridor has long been characterized by its pancake houses and fried seafood joints, new faces are setting the scene with craft beverage creators and interactive dining that brings the surrounding environment to life.
LIFESTYLE
Everyday Hero: Robert Crews and Ken French for RMHC

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – What could be better than a round of golf? A round of golf for a good cause. Here at News 2, that means golf for the Ronald McDonald House (RMHC). Hundreds of families have been helped by RMHC, which provides families with sick children a free place to stay during treatment. The 32 bedrooms are always full, and the waitlist is extensive.
CHARLESTON, SC

