Columbia County, GA

Columbia County Board of Commissioners approve 2022-2023 budget

By Ashlyn Williams
WJBF
WJBF
 3 days ago

EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) – The Columbia County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved an annual budget for all Columbia County funds for the 2022-2023 fiscal year.

The budget covers funds for the year beginning July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2023. The budget for all funds totals $234,336,312 with a General Fund Budget of $88,654,852.

This funding highlights 72 new positions, 9 of which will be covered under the General Fund Budget. A proposed millage rate rollback will go before the Board of Commissioners August 3, 2022 to be approved.

WJBF

WJBF

