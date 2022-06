STAFF PHOTO

A 14-year-old Lafayette girl was reported missing Wednesday morning.

Lafayette police have sent out texts and emails alerting the public to be on the lookout for a Hispanic girl with Down syndrome, who has short dark hair. She was last seen in the area around Teal and 18th Street and Teal and Sequoya Street in a white shirt, black capri pants and gray flip flops.

If you see her, police ask you to contact them at 765-807-1200.