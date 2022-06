According to a recent leak, Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6), which is rumoured to release in 2024, might integrate play to earn mechanics. Back in February, Rockstar Games announced that the next instalment of the hit franchise was in development. While the developer is yet to release more details, rumours are rife that the game might feature a Bitcoin-like cryptocurrency system. Here’s all you need to know about the latest GTA 6 development.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 HOURS AGO