Rockaway, NJ

Margie’s

By Neha Talreja
 3 days ago
Margie’s is your spot for upscale beach town charm in the Rockaways. If you want to order a seafood tower...

Pizza Brook

When the Grimaldi’s in Coney Island closed during the pandemic, a former manager decided to take over the space and open Pizza Brook. The coal-fired oven remains, so it’s no surprise that the pizzas, with their crispy and slightly chewy crust, taste like the ones at Grimaldi’s. Italian sausage, which is usually forgettable, really stands out here—and there are more than 30 other toppings to choose from. The graffitied facade makes this place hard to miss, and the huge exposed brick space with black-and-white prints of the surrounding neighborhood is the perfect place to bring your whole family. When the weather’s nice, the tall windows open up to Surf Avenue.
BROOKLYN, NY
Lunatics Ice Cream

Lunatics Ice Cream sells just about everything you’d expect to find in a brochure for Coney Island. Cotton candy, candy apples, and rainbow spiral lollipops? Check, check, and check. You can also get classic flavors of ice cream like buttered pecan and cookies and cream as well as deep-fried Oreos and Twinkies. But the main reason you come here is the fresh hot funnel cake with a non-trivial amount of powdered sugar on top. If this sounds gross to you, we can’t be friends.
BROOKLYN, NY
Singlish

When you walk into Chard, a hawker center-inspired takeout spot near Union Square from the Laut team, you’ll see a large unmarked black door that seems entirely out of place and is too ornate to lead to a storage closet for cleaning supplies. Head up the stairs behind the door, and you’ll find this Singaporean cocktail bar with dark wood, chandeliers, and metal lanterns similar to ones you’d find in Morocco. The text-heavy and illustrated menu reminds us of ones we’ve seen at The Dead Rabbit, with a mix of fruity drinks (a Singapore Sling, for example) and liquor-forward cocktails like a savory martini made with salted egg and chili oil. At $20-$45, the cocktails are pricey, even for NYC—but they’re unique and expertly-made with a variety of Southeast Asian ingredients. If you want some snacks, you can get small plates that you won’t find at any other bars such as ginger scallion-braised duck tongues and soy-seasoned jellyfish. Singlish is a great laid-back spot to catch up with some friends after dinner, but it only has room for about 20 people, so it’s a good idea to make a reservation if you don’t handle rejection well.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York City, NY
