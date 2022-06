Duck farmers in upstate New York have filed a lawsuit to overturn a New York City law that prohibits restaurants from selling foie gras as of Nov. 25. The growers, who’ve formed a group called Catskill Foie Gras Collective, contend that the ban violates a state law aimed at preventing urban areas from dictating what can be farmed in agricultural regions. The participating duck farms are located in the Hudson Valley, about a 3-hour drive north of the city.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO