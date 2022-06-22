Henrico Police arrest juvenile, 18-year-old in connection with murder of Henrico HS student

Diamond Mosby-Brown

Henrico Police have made two new arrests in connection with the May 19 murder of Henrico High School senior Diamond Brown-Mosby.

Brown-Mosby, 17, was shot near the Glennwood Farms Community in Eastern Henrico sometime before 4 p.m. that day. Afterwards, she was transported in a private vehicle, which stopped on the Shockoe Valley Bridge seeking emergency medical help for her from a state trooper.

Martel Marrow, 18 of Henrico, was arrested and charged with felony accessory after the fact to murder, while a juvenile male was charged with second-degree murder, robbery and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Marrow is being housed at the Henrico County Jail without bond, while the juvenile is being held at the Henrico County Juvenile Detention Center.

The day after Brown-Mosby’s murder, police arrested a juvenile suspect who was charged on petitions with attempted robbery and murder. That suspect also is in custody at the Henrico County Juvenile Detention Center.