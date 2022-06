LPC West, the West Coast arm of Lincoln Property Company, has secured the first office tenant for its massive mixed-use development in Pasadena, Calif. Dine Brands will take 92,000 square feet in the first office building in the 10 West development that was completed in the first quarter of this year. The new Class A office at 10 West Walnut in Old Pasadena will be the new headquarters for the food and beverage company, which is relocating from neighboring Glendale to the west. LPC West did not disclose lease rates.

