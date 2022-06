UPDATE (March 21 at 11:12 p.m.) — NewsChannel 9 has confirmed with the Oswego County Sheriff’s office that Lisa and Anthony Waldron have made bail. Bail was set at $10,000 for Lisa Waldron and double that, $20,000 for Anthony Waldron as prosecutors and the judge considered him likely to not come back to court if he gets out siting his unwillingness to voluntarily comply during the arrest.

OSWEGO COUNTY, NY ・ 9 HOURS AGO