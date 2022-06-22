DAILY DIGEST, 6/22: What’s next for the plan to replumb the Delta?; Flow Deal: Peace treaty or Trojan Horse?; Lawsuit filed against $2.5B Pacheco Dam; Californians finally climbed on water conservation wagon in May; and more …

“Jonas Minton, a California water policy expert and environmentalist who maintained a high profile around the Capitol for decades, has died. Minton, 73, the senior water policy advisor at the nonprofit Planning and Conservation League, died Wednesday due to a heart condition. As a former deputy director of the California Department of Water Resources, he was instrumental in securing protection for 1,200 miles of California rivers under federal law in 1981. He was the former executive director of the Sacramento Water Forum, a group that brokered a wide-ranging deal in the early 2000s between environmental groups and area water agencies to share the waters of the American River. … “

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO