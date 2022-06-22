ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

DAILY DIGEST, 6/22: What’s next for the plan to replumb the Delta?; Flow Deal: Peace treaty or Trojan Horse?; Lawsuit filed against $2.5B Pacheco Dam; Californians finally climbed on water conservation wagon in May; and more …

Cover picture for the articleCUAHSI WEBINAR: Hydrologic Science and Indigenous Voices from 9am to 10am. This series indigenous leaders in water leaders/voices of water/science; explores how hydrological sciences are defined and who is included in that definition. It explores how native american people relate to water, what water issues they think are important, how we...

WEEKLY WATER NEWS DIGEST for June 19-24: Delta tunnel project, biops, voluntary agreements, future of almonds, Pacheco Dam lawsuit, and more California water news of the week

A wrap-up of posts published on Maven’s Notebook this week …. Note to readers: Sign up for weekly email service and you will receive notification of this post on Friday mornings. Readers on daily email service can add weekly email service by updating their subscription preferences. Click here to sign up!
DAILY DIGEST, 6/24: Groundbreaking for state’s largest floodplain salmon rearing habitat project; New efforts underway to remove abandoned boats along Sacramento waterways; Water Blueprint for the San Joaquin Valley sets priorities; State’s largest reservoirs at critically low levels; and more …

EVENT: Delta Counties’ Water Summit on the Delta Conveyance Project at 9am. Join the Delta Counties Coalition (DCC) (elected officials from Contra Costa, Sacramento, San Joaquin, Solano and Yolo Counties) to learn about the State’s controversial Delta Tunnel Project, its impact beyond the Delta, why it matters to your jurisdiction, and to instead promote statewide water solutions that benefit all communities. Click here to enter Zoom meeting.
DAILY DIGEST, 6/23: New Multibenefit Land Repurposing Program is already oversubscribed; California’s water market; Assemblyman Gray, others call on state to do better with water; IID implements court-sanctioned water distribution plan for ag and cities; and more …

MEETING: Delta Stewardship Council meets beginning at 9am. Agenda items include a public hearing, consideration, and possible approval of the final program EIR for the Revised Chqpter 4 of the Delta Plan; an update on the Delta Conveyance Project; Election of a new chair; Delta Independent Sciene Board update; and Delta Lead Scientist. Click here for the full agenda.
THIS JUST IN … A water specialist in California, environmentalist Jonas Minton, has died

“Jonas Minton, a California water policy expert and environmentalist who maintained a high profile around the Capitol for decades, has died. Minton, 73, the senior water policy advisor at the nonprofit Planning and Conservation League, died Wednesday due to a heart condition. As a former deputy director of the California Department of Water Resources, he was instrumental in securing protection for 1,200 miles of California rivers under federal law in 1981. He was the former executive director of the Sacramento Water Forum, a group that brokered a wide-ranging deal in the early 2000s between environmental groups and area water agencies to share the waters of the American River. … “
REGISTER NOW for the 7th Annual CA Water Data Summit: Data 2.0: From Dreams to Discovery

The CA Water Data Summit is back in person this year at UC Irvine in partnership with Water UCI!. Join the CaDC on August 17-18th for two full days of networking and content. Day 1 will feature peer training workshops for public and private sector managers and analysts, led by data experts from some of California’s leading water agencies. Day 2 continues the momentum with sessions highlighting how data is central to the water issues of today.
