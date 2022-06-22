DAILY DIGEST, 6/22: What’s next for the plan to replumb the Delta?; Flow Deal: Peace treaty or Trojan Horse?; Lawsuit filed against $2.5B Pacheco Dam; Californians finally climbed on water conservation wagon in May; and more …
CUAHSI WEBINAR: Hydrologic Science and Indigenous Voices from 9am to 10am. This series indigenous leaders in water leaders/voices of water/science; explores how hydrological sciences are defined and who is included in that definition. It explores how native american people relate to water, what water issues they think are important, how we...mavensnotebook.com
