Fargo, ND

Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks Starting Pitcher Kevin McGovern Has Made History… Again!

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Tuesday night Kevin McGovern broke his third American Association pitching record. This time he secured the record breaking 56th career win on the mound....

Special Olympics North Dakota in ‘urgent’ need of volunteers

FARGO, N.D. (KXNET) — Special Olympics North Dakota is asking the community for help as it kicks off its State Summer Games on July 25. The organization is in urgent need of volunteers this weekend to ensure the event exceeds expectations. “We appreciate and value everyone who commits their...
Valley native enjoys success as masseuse

In 2019, a young woman, native to Valley City, started out as an entrepreneur and has been successfully running the business since the past four years. Cidnee Reinhart, massage therapist, is the owner of Massage by Cidnee, based out of Salon 356. She has always considered herself ‘the girl next door’ and she encourages other young women inspired by her success to take risks to seize their dreams.
Ryan Albert – Fergus Falls, MN

Ryan Albert, 47 of Fergus Falls died Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at his home. Ryan Dean Albert was born October 18, 1974, in St. Louis Park, Minnesota the son of Allan and Beverly (Hamilton) Albert. In 1977, he moved with his family to Fergus Falls, where he graduated from Fergus Falls High School in 1993. Ryan and Holly Albert were married August 27, 2005 at the Phelps Mill Park and after the ceremony he jumped from the bridge and took “The Plunge”. They lived in Fergus Falls. Ryan’s first job was delivering papers for the Daily Journal starting at the age of 10, he started working for Hardee’s at the age of fourteen, and as an adult he was employed with Mid-Am Dairy, H & R Construction and for the past 20 years he was with the City of Fergus Falls. Ryan and Holly enjoyed traveling to Mexico, Black Hills, Wisconsin Dells, Colorado, Las Vegas and yearly family trips to Valley Fair. Ryan had a passion for fishing always going after the Big Muskie. He enjoyed drawing, bonfires, camping, math, collecting fishing tackle, board games, spending time at his grandpa and grandma’s farm by Battle Lake with his cousins and at a young age baking with his Mom. With his boys he enjoyed watching cartoons, making a ship with blankets on the floor where they would sleep, and playing baseball in the house. They remembered being tickled with his “mean claw hand”. Ryan was a hard working man who was very organized, he was a proud man who worked for everything he had, and was always willing to lend a hand. He enjoyed grilling for his family, and he will always be remembered for being a “grazer”. He is survived by his wife, Holly; three sons and one grandson, Riston Albert, Gryphon (Katie) Lillis and Archie, and Logan Lillis; parents, Al and Bev Albert; brother, Shawn (Brittney Petersen) Albert; sister, Sara Albert; grandma, Nellie Hamilton; mother-in-law, Marlys Klimp; sister and brother-in-law, Heidi and Corey Mekalson; nieces and nephews, Abby, Braden, Mason, Tanner, Kenzy, Spencer, Brodey, Jack, Max, Christopher (Maggie), Mercede (son, Wilder) and Lexus; and by numerous relatives and friends. Ryan was preceded in death by brother-in-law, Brad Klimp; father-in-law, Bill Klimp; grandpas, Gerold Hamilton and Marcell Albert; and by two uncles, Tommy Albert and Randy Hamilton. Visitation Saturday, June 18, 2022 at Glende-Nilson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls from 12-2 p.m. with a Prayer Service at 2 p.m. followed by a lunch. Glende-Nilson Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Fergus Falls was in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be made online at www.GlendeNils on.com.
Fundraising to move North Dakota abortion clinic to Minnesota tops $500K

FARGO, N.D. — A fundraising campaign to help North Dakota's sole abortion clinic move a few miles away to Minnesota has raised more than half a million dollars in two days.The Red River Women's Clinic in Fargo will have to shut down in 30 days as part of the state's trigger law that went into effect Friday, when the U.S. Supreme Court removed the constitutional right to abortion.Tammi Kromenaker, owner and operator of the independent clinic, said Saturday she has secured a location across the river in neighboring Moorhead but stated earlier that she didn't know how she would fund the move.A GoFundMe page set up Friday to benefit the transition had raised over $515,000 from more than 6,000 donors as of late Saturday afternoon. The original goal was $20,000.Abortion is legal in Minnesota and the state's governor signed an order to help protect people seeking or providing abortions from facing legal action from other states.
Happenings around the lakes area, June 26-July 6

The Detroit Lakes Tribune accepts community calendar items for publication online and, space permitting, in our Wednesday and Sunday print editions. Submissions must be made at least a week in advance of the event date, in writing, to either dltribune@dlnewspapers.com or vgerdes@dlnewspapers.com. Each submission must include the date, time and location of event, and where to go for more information (phone, email and/or website). Also include whether the event is free or paid admission, and how much it costs when applicable.
Friday night storms in Red River Valley

A large storm system passed through the Red River Valley prompting numerous weather warnings on Friday. The National Weather Service says winds of 50 mph or greater were common with an 88 mph gust clocked north of East Grand Forks. Heavy rains reported at many locations. The NWS says tornadoes...
Despite the heat, classic and new cars showcased at Scheels Arena

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Old, classic and new cars were showcased at the Scheels Arena despite the heat in Fargo. Many of these drivers had the chance to show off their prized vehicles. One couple made the trip from Kindred in their ‘54 Corvette. Curt Leslie said he...
Food Truck Festival has community buzzing

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — It’s something people look forward to and an event that has grown in popularity. “I’m just someone who really loves to eat man and with an event like this I can’t miss it you know, it’s rare to have events like this, and for someone like me who likes to eat and for anyone that likes to eat, I gotta be out here man,” says Elliot Hoff.
Fargo’s holiday lights display has new home & owner

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Fargo’s holiday lights display is now owned by the Red River Valley Fair. The drive thru event will be moved from Lindenwood Park to the fairgrounds in West Fargo this holiday season. The FM Sertoma Club owned and operated the display for the last...
What’s next in ND with Roe v. Wade overturn?

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The issue of abortion now lies in individual states’ hands after a 5-4vote by the Supreme Court overturned roe versus wade Friday, the landmark ruling that established the constitutional right to abortion in the U.S. in 1973. “It is so heartbreaking and upsetting...
Motorcyclist seriously hurt during crash on I-29 near Gardner

GARDNER, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A motorcyclist is now recovering from serious injuries after a crash on I-29 near Gardner. The North Dakota Highway Patrol reports that the motorcycle, driven by 67-year-old Glenn Smith of Grandin, began to wobble. The report states the rider laid the bike down and...
Girl riding bike hit by car in Valley City

(Valley City, ND) -- A girl riding a bike is seriously injured after being struck by a road maintenance machine in Valley City. The collision happened late Tuesday morning north of Jefferson elementary school. The road maintenance roller was being operated by a city employee at the time of the accident.
ADM's Northern Sun plant partially shuts down to deal with bin damage

ENDERLIN, N.D. — An oilseed processing plant in Enderlin has been at least partially shut down for a week after employees noticed a meal tank had shifted on its foundation. The ADM Northern Sun plant, which crushes sunflowers, canola and soybeans into oil, has been partially shut down since June 17 while crews have assessed the problem and necessary repairs, said Jackie Anderson, a spokesperson for ADM.
2 arrested after wild police chase across F-M metro

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two people were booked into the Cass County Jail after leading law enforcement on a wild overnight chase that stretched across from the Fargo-Moorhead metro. Fargo Police officials said around 11 p.m. on Wednesday, June 22 a Fargo Police officer tried to pull over...
VNL Whistleblower: Fargo Housing to remove tree of concern off 31st Ave. S.

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A whistleblower reached out to Valley News Live about a tree near their home off of 31st Ave. S. Their concerns were about the potential damage that could happen if the tree fell over. Fargo Housing, who owns the land where the tree is at, confirmed to us that they have contracted a business to remove the tree this summer.
Moorhead man arrested for firing shots in Fargo

FARGO (KFGO) – A Moorhead man wanted by the Fargo Police Department for firing shots in south Fargo last weekend was arrested Wednesday. Fargo police said Andre Leshaun Darnell Strickland, 26, was arrested for reckless endangerment with a weapon. The arrest was made at Strickland’s Moorhead apartment without incident.
Cass officials changed course on citizenship verification on Election Day

FARGO (KFGO) – After getting complaints from voters, campaigns, and advocacy groups, Cass County elections officials changed course on primary Election Day from requiring documentation for voters who were flagged as non-citizens when their IDs were checked, to simply allowing those voters to verbally attest to their citizenship. The updated guidance came from States Attorney Birch Burdick around noon.
