Watching Your Wallet: Student loan interest rates increase

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - For tonight, clear skies and slow-to-cool with overnight lows falling into the mid 70s. Winds will be out of the south at 10-15 mph. On Saturday, mostly sunny and dangerously hot with temperatures reaching as high as 104-106°. If you plan on being outdoors there will be a high threat for heat related illnesses to set-in if you do not take the proper precautions. Winds will be out of the southwest at 10-15 mph. The front will approach I-40 during the evening bringing the chance for a hit & miss storms northwest of a Childress-Altus-Chickasha line. A strong storm capable of strong wind gusts and small hail can’t be ruled out for any storms that develop along the front.

LAWTON, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO