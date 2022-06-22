Santigold Announces "Multisensory" Album & Tour Experience

When we think of psychedelic music, we think of the Jimi Hendrix Experience, the 13th Floor Elevators, blurry images from Woodstock. But for Japanese band Kikagaku Moyo, psychedelia is exemplified by their nation’s countercultural heroes Acid Mothers Temple with their cauldron of intense fuzz, and Flower Travellin’ Band. Go Kurosawa, the frontman of Kikagaku Moyo, also cites present-day Tokyo. “The music, the cinema, the culture, the freedom in not having to be technically perfect or be restricted. Our psychedelia doesn’t come from the hippy scene, it’s in nature, it’s in the chants you hear at the temple. Watching people board the train every day? That’s psychedelic.”
