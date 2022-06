The Willmar Fests celebration has been taking place this week and will conclude this weekend. Several big events are scheduled on Saturday – including the Grande Day Parade. Saturday begins with the Willmar Fire Department pancake feed at the Willmar Fire Station from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., and the Foot Lake 4 walk/run at 8 a.m. The parade begins at 10:30 a.m. The route goes along 4th Street South between Robbins Avenue and Litchfield Avenue and on 6th Street South between Kandiyohi Avenue and Litchfield Avenue and from Litchfield Avenue between 4th and 6th Streets.

