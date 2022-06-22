Watching Your Wallet: Student loan interest rates increase

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The trial between the owners of the Capital One Tower and their insurance company is now scheduled for Oct. 11. The trial was originally scheduled for June 20, but was pushed back. The building has been empty since Hurricane Laura in August 2020. “To see...
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Office of Community Development will be hosting a public hearing in Lake Charles on June 28, 2022, to give additional information to residents about the Restore Louisiana Homeowner Assistance program. The meeting will focus on sharing what resources are available and outline what...
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Senator Bill Cassidy is among lawmakers who have introduced a bill dedicated to expanding civics education. A $1 billion investment would go toward educational programs and materials for K-12 and higher education. “Any kind of help with civic education is going to be a plus...
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - SOWELA Technical Community College is now registering for multiple short-term training courses this summer. Scholarships are available for those that qualify, and registration is open on a first-come, first-serve basis. A limited number of training seats are available for the following programs, which will be...
DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - It’s officially summer, and that means watermelons, but what has the drought done to local watermelon crops?. Acres and acres of watermelon, that’s what you’ll see in the Sugartown area, which is known for growing these summertime fruits. A process that starts early as April first for the Lewis Produce farm.
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for June 24, 2022. Morgon Gene Goodly, 25, Lake Charles: Probation violation. Amanda Ann James, 47, Port Barre: Instate detainer. Davonne Donell Goodly, 26, Lake Charles: Simple burglary; obstruction of justice; theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000; resisting an...
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Southwest Louisiana Area Health and Education Center’s Civilian Corps will be holding a suicide prevention class on June 28, 2022. The training will be taught by the Kay Doré Counseling Clinic and is free of charge. The key components covered in QPR...
Calcasieu Parish, La. (KPLC) - Houston River Fire Chief Dean Lappe issued a ban on open burning in the district Saturday. The dry conditions in the area allow for fire to spread quickly and easily, said Chief Lappe.
LEESVILLE, La. (LAFA) - In a move to include representation of more areas of the state and to accommodate a pending name change for Fort Polk as a result of the William “Mac” Thornberry National Defense Authorization Act for 2021 (NDAA 2021) the board of directors for Fort Polk Progress voted recently to change the nonprofit organization’s name to the Louisiana Armed Forces Alliance.
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Local organizations are responding to today’s U.S. Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. This story will be updated as additional local organizations issue statements. Bishop Provost, Roman Catholic Diocese of Lake Charles. “We live in a democratic republic governed by laws and...
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It was a big decision from the US Supreme Court, overturning the 1973 law, Roe v. Wade causing a mixture of emotions among Americans, some of which who demonstrated in protest. The landmark ruling has many people outraged and upset, but for others, it’s a...
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The hot and humid weather pattern we are becoming accustomed to will remain in place for a few more days before changes finally arrive. Rain chances will only be 20% through the weekend and temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 90s. The heat index will likely reach 100 in most areas and could climb to near 110 degrees in some areas. Please use caution if you are going to be outdoors, this will be the primary issue for our area this weekend. By next week we should see a return to a “more normal” summer weather pattern which means more afternoon and early evening rains. But even then, not everyone will see rain every day; and those that don’t receive rain will still be hot and humid. The tropics are quiet with no threats to SWLA expected for at least the next week!
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s a day some people have prayed for since 1973 when Roe v Wade became the law of the land. After Friday’s U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning the landmark ruling, there are still others who feel as though women’s rights have been gutted, and that the high court’s ruling is a huge step back.
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Louisiana State Trooper with Troop D has been placed on leaving following a DWI arrest in Atlanta, Georgia, officials said. Troop D officials said they were contacted by representatives of the Atlanta Police Department, who said Aubin Young, 34, of Lake Charles, was arrested for DWI and other traffic charges following a traffic stop shortly before 2 a.m. Thursday.
DeRidder, La. (KPLC) - The competition was fierce Saturday at the Beauregard Watermelon Festival, but this contest didn’t involve eating watermelon or spitting seeds - it was the festival’s first annual Mullet Contest. Billy Ray Cyrus’s “I Want My Mullet Back” played as all ages showed off their...
Jeff Davis Parish, LA (KPLC) - A New Iberia man is accused of attempting to strike his roommate with a hatchet, authorities said. Deputies were called to TV Tower Road near Fenton around 4 a.m. Friday, according to Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Chris Ivey. As deputies...
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Authorities have released the name of the person killed in last weekend’s Oakdale fire. The fire in the 300 block of Anderson Street claimed the life of 60-year-old Thelma Sue Kately, of Oakdale, City Police Chief Chad Doyle confirmed. Investigators are still working to...
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A B-52 from Barksdale Air Force Base flew into Chennault this afternoon. There has not been a B-52 bomber at Chennault in recent memory, and it was something to see. There was an air of excitement as Chennault personnel awaited the arrival of the aircraft...
Jennings, La. (KPLC) - A suspect is charged with second-degree murder in a fatal shooting outside a convenience store in Jennings Friday evening. A male was shot in the head around 7:30 p.m. following an altercation on the corner of Wood and Main Streets, said Jennings Police Chief Danny Semmes.
