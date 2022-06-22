ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

Watching Your Wallet: Student loan interest rates increase

KPLC TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCity of Lake Charles to hold public hearing on use of HUD funds....

www.kplctv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KPLC TV

New trial date set for Capital One building

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The trial between the owners of the Capital One Tower and their insurance company is now scheduled for Oct. 11. The trial was originally scheduled for June 20, but was pushed back. The building has been empty since Hurricane Laura in August 2020. “To see...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Public hearing on hurricane recovery to be held in Lake Charles

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Office of Community Development will be hosting a public hearing in Lake Charles on June 28, 2022, to give additional information to residents about the Restore Louisiana Homeowner Assistance program. The meeting will focus on sharing what resources are available and outline what...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

SOWELA opens registration for short-term summer training

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - SOWELA Technical Community College is now registering for multiple short-term training courses this summer. Scholarships are available for those that qualify, and registration is open on a first-come, first-serve basis. A limited number of training seats are available for the following programs, which will be...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Education
City
Lake Charles, LA
Local
Louisiana Business
Lake Charles, LA
Business
Vinton, LA
Business
City
Vinton, LA
Lake Charles, LA
Education
KPLC TV

How drought is affecting watermelon season in Louisiana

DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - It’s officially summer, and that means watermelons, but what has the drought done to local watermelon crops?. Acres and acres of watermelon, that’s what you’ll see in the Sugartown area, which is known for growing these summertime fruits. A process that starts early as April first for the Lewis Produce farm.
SUGARTOWN, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - June 24, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for June 24, 2022. Morgon Gene Goodly, 25, Lake Charles: Probation violation. Amanda Ann James, 47, Port Barre: Instate detainer. Davonne Donell Goodly, 26, Lake Charles: Simple burglary; obstruction of justice; theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000; resisting an...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Houston River fire chief issues burn ban

Calcasieu Parish, La. (KPLC) - Houston River Fire Chief Dean Lappe issued a ban on open burning in the district Saturday. The dry conditions in the area allow for fire to spread quickly and easily, said Chief Lappe.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Loans#Interest Rates#Hud#Bacteria
KPLC TV

Fort Polk Progress changes name to Louisiana Armed Forces Alliance

LEESVILLE, La. (LAFA) - In a move to include representation of more areas of the state and to accommodate a pending name change for Fort Polk as a result of the William “Mac” Thornberry National Defense Authorization Act for 2021 (NDAA 2021) the board of directors for Fort Polk Progress voted recently to change the nonprofit organization’s name to the Louisiana Armed Forces Alliance.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

Diocese and local organizations respond to overturning of Roe v. Wade

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Local organizations are responding to today’s U.S. Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. This story will be updated as additional local organizations issue statements. Bishop Provost, Roman Catholic Diocese of Lake Charles. “We live in a democratic republic governed by laws and...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

First Alert Forecast: The heat continues, at least for a few more days

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The hot and humid weather pattern we are becoming accustomed to will remain in place for a few more days before changes finally arrive. Rain chances will only be 20% through the weekend and temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 90s. The heat index will likely reach 100 in most areas and could climb to near 110 degrees in some areas. Please use caution if you are going to be outdoors, this will be the primary issue for our area this weekend. By next week we should see a return to a “more normal” summer weather pattern which means more afternoon and early evening rains. But even then, not everyone will see rain every day; and those that don’t receive rain will still be hot and humid. The tropics are quiet with no threats to SWLA expected for at least the next week!
LAKE CHARLES, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Department of Housing and Urban Development
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
KPLC TV

Some rejoice, some appalled by SCOTUS ruling on Roe v. Wade

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s a day some people have prayed for since 1973 when Roe v Wade became the law of the land. After Friday’s U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning the landmark ruling, there are still others who feel as though women’s rights have been gutted, and that the high court’s ruling is a huge step back.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Trooper placed on leave following DWI arrest in Atlanta

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Louisiana State Trooper with Troop D has been placed on leaving following a DWI arrest in Atlanta, Georgia, officials said. Troop D officials said they were contacted by representatives of the Atlanta Police Department, who said Aubin Young, 34, of Lake Charles, was arrested for DWI and other traffic charges following a traffic stop shortly before 2 a.m. Thursday.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Oakdale fire victim identified

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Authorities have released the name of the person killed in last weekend’s Oakdale fire. The fire in the 300 block of Anderson Street claimed the life of 60-year-old Thelma Sue Kately, of Oakdale, City Police Chief Chad Doyle confirmed. Investigators are still working to...
OAKDALE, LA
KPLC TV

B-52 bomber visits Chennault for training exercises

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A B-52 from Barksdale Air Force Base flew into Chennault this afternoon. There has not been a B-52 bomber at Chennault in recent memory, and it was something to see. There was an air of excitement as Chennault personnel awaited the arrival of the aircraft...
LAKE CHARLES, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy