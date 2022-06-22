ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coos County, OR

COVID-19 in Oregon/Coos Co., June 22

oregontoday.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOHA report, June 21, 2022 – Cases: 4,213 new, 795,553 total; Deaths:...

oregontoday.net

OREGON STATE
oregontoday.net

Marijuana Bust Southern Oregon, June 24

On Wednesday, June 22, 2022, the Oregon State Police (OSP) Southwest Region (SWR) Drug Enforcement Section (DES) team, assisted by the Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) of the Medford Police Department and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, served an illegal marijuana search warrant in the 11000 block of East Antelope Rd. Eagle Point, Jackson County. As a result, 2,864 illegal marijuana plants contained in ten (10) greenhouses, were seized. Also located and seized were 209 pounds of processed marijuana bud packaged for sale on the black market, eight (8) firearms, body armor and over $10,000.00 in US Currency. Two (2) individuals were detained, identified, and interviewed. Jackson County Code Enforcement also responded to the property for multiple code violations. A total of $66,000.00 in fines were levied on the property owner for violations of unapproved greenhouse structures, multiple unapproved electrical installations, unapproved marijuana production, prohibited camping within a marijuana grow site and solid waste. The investigation is on-going and no further information is available at this time.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Brown, state and U.S. lawmakers in Oregon widely condemn U.S. Supreme Court decision

The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision Friday to overturn nearly 50 years of abortion rights protections sparked an outpouring of condemnation in Oregon where reproductive rights are protected by law and Democrats hold the majority of state offices. Political leaders, from the state’s U.S. senators and representatives to legislators and candidates for office, called the decision […] The post Brown, state and U.S. lawmakers in Oregon widely condemn U.S. Supreme Court decision appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
oregontoday.net

Oregon Fish Screening Task Force, June 23

SALEM, Ore – Oregon’s Fish Screening Task Force meets Thursday and Friday, June 23-24 in Salem. On June 23, the Task Force will visit several project sites in the Willamette Valley. With advance notice, the public can attend the field trip via their own transportation. The June 24 meeting is held 8:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. at ODFW headquarters in Salem, and the public may attend in person or virtually through Teams. The agenda includes updates on the Fish Screening Program, projects, and funding. Public participation is encouraged, and you must pre-register 48 hours in advance to provide verbal testimony. Public comments will be heard at 10 a.m. Written comments will be accepted and are encouraged. When registering to speak, please provide your first and last name, which agenda item you wish to speak to, and a valid email address and phone number. To register to speak during the meeting send an email to Katherine.e.nordholm@ODFW.Oregon.gov and include the information listed above. You do not need to pre-register to provide written comment. The seven-member Fish Screening Task Force meets twice annually and as needed, as decided by the Task Force, to advise ODFW on fish screening policies and issues. Task Force members represent agriculture, fishing and conservation, and the general public. Additional information on the Task Force or the ODFW Fish Screening Program is available on the ODFW website or by contacting Katherine Nordholm, ODFW Fish Screening Program Coordinator, at (503) 947-6274 or Katherine.e.nordholm@ODFW.Oregon.gov. Reasonable accommodations will be provided as needed for individuals requesting assistive hearing devices, sign language interpreters or large-print materials. Individuals needing these types of accommodations may call the Information and Education Division at 800-720-6339 or 503-947-6002 at least 24-hours in advance of the meeting.
SALEM, OR
KDRV

$600 assistance payments headed for 236,000 Oregon households this week

SALEM, Ore. - The Oregon Department of Revenue will begin distributing One-Time Assistance Payments of $600 to more than 236,000 qualifying households later this week. Payments will be received by direct deposit or by check by July 1, 2022. To qualify households must have received the Earned Income Tax Credit...
philomathnews.com

Oregon starts sending $600 checks to low-income workers

More than 236,000 Oregon families will each start receiving a $600 payment this week under a new state law that aimed to aid low-income workers. Direct deposits or paper checks are going to people who lived in Oregon for the last six months of 2020 and claimed the Earned Income Tax Credit, a tax break for low-income workers, on their 2020 taxes. Single people who claimed the credit earned less than $16,000, while married couples with three or more children earned less than $57,000.
OREGON STATE
oregontoday.net

Illegally Importing & Exporting Live Scorpions, June 23

U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Oregon release – MEDFORD, Ore.—A Eugene, Oregon man who formerly resided in Southern Oregon was sentenced in federal court Wednesday for violating the Lacey Act by illegally importing and exporting hundreds of live scorpions. Darren Dennis Drake, 39, was sentenced to two years’ federal probation, 250 hours of community service, and a $5,000 fine payable to the Lacey Act Reward Fund. According to court documents, between September 4, 2017 and March 21, 2018, Drake imported and exported dozens of live scorpions from and to contacts in Germany without first obtaining an import-export license from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS). On one parcel intercepted by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Drake falsely labeled the package contents as “chocolates.” Drake also mailed or received several hundred live scorpions from other U.S. states, including Michigan and Texas, in violation of federal mailing laws. On February 23, 2022, Drake was charged by criminal information with conspiracy to violate the Lacey Act. On March 14, 2022, he waived indictment and pleaded guilty to the single charge. U.S. Attorney Scott Erik Asphaug of the District of Oregon made the announcement. This case was investigated by the FWS Office of Law Enforcement with assistance from CBP and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service. It was prosecuted by John C. Brassell, Assistant U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is responsible for protecting America’s wildlife from poaching, illegal commercialization, and other kinds of wildlife crime. If you have information related to a wildlife crime, please call 1-844-FWS-TIPS (1-844-397-8477) or email fws_tips@fws.gov.
MEDFORD, OR
The Oregonian

Coronavirus in Oregon: Small dip in cases as severe cases double in one week

Oregon health officials reported 8,944 new coronavirus infections over the last week, 14% fewer than the prior week. But the slight drop in cases has not coincided with a drop in positivity rates, a key marker of how widespread COVID-19 is in the community. More than one in ten of every reported COVID-19 test since June 13 has come back positive, state data show. The drop in cases could also be attributed to a drop in testing, with 10% fewer tests reported over the last week compared to the prior week.
OREGON STATE
oregontoday.net

State Forests Advisory Committee, June 24

SALEM, Ore. – The State Forests Advisory Committee will meet at 8:30 a.m. Friday, June 24 at ODF headquarters in Salem with a virtual option via Zoom. The committee will hear updates on the agency’s response to public comment on draft Annual Operations Plans for fiscal year 2023, the draft Western Oregon State Forest Habitat Conservation Plan and implementation guidelines for the associated Forest Management Plan, and planned upcoming revisions to state forest Implementation Plans. A complete meeting agenda will be posted at: http://www.oregon.gov/ODF/Board/Pages/SFAC.aspx. The State Forests Advisory Committee meeting starts at 8:30 a.m. and will be held at the Oregon Department of Forestry Tillamook Room, 2600 State St., Salem 97310. It will also be livestreamed via Zoom at https://odf.zoom.us/j/98194773093. The public may provide comment either virtually or in person at the beginning of the meeting. Requests for an interpreter for the hearing impaired or other accommodations for persons with disabilities should be made at least 48 hours prior to the meeting. Questions about accessibility or special accommodations for the meeting can be directed to the Oregon Department of Forestry at 503-945-7200.
SALEM, OR

