ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

8 toughest cuts from our latest Bears roster projection

By Alyssa Barbieri
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vGX3Q_0gIpOTht00

The Chicago Bears wrapped their offseason program with the conclusion of mandatory minicamp, but there are still plenty of questions lingering ahead of training camp next month.

We rolled out our post-minicamp 53-man roster projection heading into this six-week break, where there were some tough decisions in terms of which players were left out at certain positions.

Interesting to note: There is only one player on this list who played with Chicago last season, which speaks to the roster overhaul done by general manager Ryan Poles this offseason.

Here were the toughest cuts from our latest 53-man roster prediction, which include some veterans and undrafted rookies.

1

S Dane Cruikshank

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tVZdo_0gIpOTht00
Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Cruikshank was one of Chicago’s earlier additions in free agency, where he was expected to serve as depth behind Eddie Jackson and his running mate, which turned out to be rookie Jaquan Brisker. The Bears re-signed DeAndre Houston-Carson and drafted Elijah Hicks in the seventh round. Considering Chicago is only likely to carry four safeties, Cruikshank could find himself the odd man out, where he gave a slight edge to Hicks for that last safety spot.

2

EDGE Charles Snowden

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M8hP8_0gIpOTht00
Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

Snowden, an undrafted free agent from last season, is one of the more intriguing prospects on the roster. When looking at the edge rushers on the roster, Robert Quinn, Trevis Gipson, Al-Quadin Muhammad and fifth-round rookie Dominique Robinson all appear to be locks. Which brings that final defensive end spot down to Snowden and Sam Kamara. It’s certainly a position battle to monitor heading into training camp. But we’re giving a slight edge to Kamara with these projections.

3

OL Julien Davenport

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ekrsB_0gIpOTht00
AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

The Bears added some veteran depth along the offensive line in Davenport this offseason, and he was one of the more notable cuts in our projections. There are a couple of factors that go into Davenport just missing the cut, including the fact that Poles drafted four offensive linemen who have seen plenty of attention this offseason. The other factor is the fact that there’s depth at the tackle position with those who made our roster projections, including Larry Borom, Teven Jenkins and Braxton Jones. If Chicago opts to carry 10 offensive linemen, Davenport would make the cut.

4

CB Greg Stroman Jr.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mUl95_0gIpOTht00
Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Another key veteran free-agent addition, Stroman is someone who just missed the cut at cornerback. While there aren’t any questions about who’s starting on the outside in Jaylon Johnson and Kyler Gordon, there are some roster spots up for grabs. But some of the other cornerbacks who made our roster projections also have some versatility on the outside and in the slot, including Thomas Graham Jr., who is battling Tavon Young for the nickel cornerback job. Kindle Vildor and Duke Shelley also just made the cut in reserve roles.

5

DL Carson Taylor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XR23l_0gIpOTht00
Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Taylor, an undrafted rookie free agent, is someone who’s emerging as a player to watch in training camp. He earned a contract with the Bears after a tryout at rookie minicamp. Since then, Taylor has been drawing rave reviews from media members who saw him during the offseason program. But he has the disadvantage of being in an overloaded edge rusher group, led by Quinn, Gipson and Muhammad. Taylor, along with Snowden, will be looking to battle for that projected fifth defensive end spot with Kamara. But, right now, he just misses the cut.

6

LB Noah Dawkins

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bYbdL_0gIpOTht00
Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Dawkins is a veteran presence at linebacker that was expected to make the final roster. But in our latest projection, he just missed the cut in favor of undrafted rookie Jack Sanborn, who many were surprised went undrafted. Outside of Roquan Smith, there’s not a lot of proven commodities at the linebacker position. But the Bears are banking on Nicholas Morrow and Matt Adams to be contributors alongside Smith. Caleb Johnson proved himself as a special teams asset last season, which should help his cause in locking down a roster spot.

7

WR Dazz Newsome

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rvB3z_0gIpOTht00
AP Photo/David Banks

There was some buzz surrounding former sixth-round pick Newsome when he was drafted last year, but a broken collarbone set him behind and he wound up spending most of the season on the practice squad. Now, in an unproven wide receiver room, Newsome has a chance to win a spot on the roster. Darnell Mooney, Byron Pringle, Velus Jones Jr. and Equanimeous St. Brown appear to be the top four options. But there are a couple of key veterans in Tajae Sharpe and Dante Pettis that do stand in Newsome’s way, and the reason why he just missed the cut in our latest projections.

8

LB Joe Thomas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WcTmo_0gIpOTht00
AP/ Photo Jeffrey T. Barnes

Thomas is another veteran linebacker who just missed the cut in our latest projections. Thomas has served primarily as a depth option at linebacker during his seven-year career. Like Dawkins, Thomas suffered due to the youth movement on the roster, where guys like Sanborn and Johnson lock down those final roster spots behind Smith, Morrow and Adams.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Deion Sanders Has Request For 2 NFL Teams

Jackson State head football coach Deion Sanders had a message for two AFC East teams on Thursday. Actually, it was a message directed at the NFLPA player reps for the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins, who Deion wants to speak with for some reason. "I need the players that’s...
JACKSON, MS
WEKU

Former NFL running back Marion Barber found dead in Texas

Police found Marion Barber's body in an apartment in Frisco, Texas. The former Dallas Cowboys running back is seen here in 2010.NFL via GettNFL via Getty Images. Former NFL running back Marion Barber has died at age 38, as police in Frisco, Texas, found his body in an apartment following a wellness check. Barber was a star running back for the Dallas Cowboys in the 2000s. A cause of death has not been announced.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Three Gators cut from team by Napier, fourth on thin ice

At some point, this moment had to come for Billy Napier and the Florida Gators. On Wednesday, the first-year head coach informed three players that they were no longer on the team, according to 247Sports. Safety Mordecai McDaniel, defensive lineman Chris Thomas and receiver Fenley Graham, who switched to the position during the offseason after playing in the secondary for the past two seasons, are expected to enter the transfer portal as a result.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Joe Thomas#Noah Dawkins#Greg Stroman#American Football#Nfl#Sports
Yardbarker

Girlfriend of Cardinals' Jeff Gladney also died in wreck

The NFL community was shocked and saddened to learn that Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney was killed in an accident in Dallas early on Monday morning. According to Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Tuesday that 26-year-old Andrea Mercedes Palacios, Gladney's girlfriend, also died in the wreck.
DALLAS, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Arch Manning’s high school coach explains why QB chose Texas

Arch Manning surprised some people on Thursday when he announced his commitment to Texas, but it sounds like the star quarterback’s high school coach saw it coming. Manning chose Texas and Steve Sarkisian over several other top programs, including Georgia, Alabama and Clemson. Nelson Stewart, Manning’s coach at Isidore Newman School in New Orleans, told ESPN’s Pete Thamel that Sarkisian “earned” the commitment from Manning. Stewart also credited Texas quarterbacks coach AJ Milwee for his role in recruiting Arch.
AUSTIN, TX
Daily Mail

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney dies in 2.30am Dallas car crash aged 25 - just as he got his career back on track following felony assault acquittal

NFL player Jeff Gladney, who was once on the Minnesota Vikings and the Arizona Cardinals, died from a car accident in Texas at age 25. The cornerback was found dead on Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas earlier on Monday morning. Dallas Police said the crash occurred at 2.30 a.m. and reported two fatalities, including Gladney.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Football
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
ClutchPoints

Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge

It just keeps getting worse and worse for Deshaun Watson. Many observers thought that the twenty-two different allegations hurled against the Cleveland Browns star was already the worst possible outcome. With every passing week, though, it seems like more and more victims are being empowered to speak out against Watson. KPRC 2 in Houston reported […] The post Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
Yardbarker

The Seahawks Are Tanking Their Season For No Reason

Seattle Seahawks fans have seen a year they would much rather forget. The 2022 NFL offseason started with their team trading away Russell Wilson, the beloved quarterback of the team. After taking the team to two Super Bowls, and winning one, the Seahawks parted ways with him in favor of...
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UNC football trending for four-star wide receiver

As Mack Brown and the UNC football program continue to build for their 2023 recruiting class, they will soon learn their fate for one four-star wide receiver. Christian Hamilton is set to make his decision on July 1, ending his recruitment and committing to a school. The Harrisburg, North Carolina native has 30 offers in his recruitment and is drawing significant interest from programs like UNC, Clemson, Penn State, and South Carolin. But who is standing out the most for the prized recruit? Looking at the 247Sports crystal ball predictor, UNC holds both predictions with confidence of six right now. While the...
HARRISBURG, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

PFF names two unexpected Vikings as Year 3 breakout candidates

When compiling a list for biggest Year 3 breakout candidates, Pro Football Focus’ Mike Renner decided to double dip with the Minnesota Vikings. At first glance, it isn’t a surprise considering a change in regime has brought in a new era for the underachieving NFL franchise. There are sure to be some players that thrive with the arrival of Kevin O’Connell as the new head coach.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ravens WR coach Tee Martin discusses what WR James Proche II must do to stay on field in 2022

The Baltimore Ravens are going to be relying on multiple young wide receivers to step up after the trade of fellow wideout Marquise Brown to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for draft capital that included a first-round pick. One of the pass catchers that could have a big role in 2022 is James Proche II, who has flashed plenty of potential.
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

More evidence Trent Williams might be an Avenger

There aren’t many NFL athletes like Trent Williams. The 49ers’ All-Everything left tackle is the rarest combination of size and athleticism that allows him to do things like go in motion on a run play to bulldoze defensive ends and linebackers. His athletic feats aren’t limited to the...
NFL
Yardbarker

Report: Several Teams Tried to Trade Up to Select Chicago Bulls’ Dalen Terry

In case you missed it, the Chicago Bulls drafted Arizona guard/wing Dalen Terry with the 18th pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. For the most part, Terry was not a player on the radar for Bulls fans. In general, the player most mocked to the Bulls was Ohio State forward E.J. Liddell, who was still on the board when the Bulls made their selection.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

123K+
Followers
168K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy