Greenfield, MA

Greenfield CC Names 11th President

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is a new president of Greenfield Community College. Dr. Michelle Schutt is the eleventh president at G-C-C. She was picked from a national search. Schutt worked as the vice president of community and learning services at the College...

