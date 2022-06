In the first few minutes of my encounter with Opacity of Performance at the Portland Art Museum, a solo performer (Irene June) pulls a silver jingle bell on a length of red wool across the wooden floor of the museum. The patient movements that accompany this understated and somehow intimate gesture seem familiar. They echo a pet-owner, pausing to a stop, then pulling gently again on their beloved’s leash. Yet the scenario is also strange, provocative, and somewhat otherworldly, plunging me into a world of playful embodiment, shot through with profound metaphysical and political questions.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 15 HOURS AGO