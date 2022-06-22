ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Batavia, NY

Walter P. Tillery Jr.

The Batavian
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWalter P. Tillery Jr., 72, a simple man, who was the definition of a “Carolina Gentleman” was called home the afternoon of Monday, June 20th, 2022 after an almost two year battle resulting from an untimely stroke. He was born on November 8, 1949 in Aulander, North Carolina to the late...

The Batavian

Paul E. Campbell

Paul Campbell, age 72 of Pavilion, NY, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by loved ones on June 24th, 2022 after a 5 1/2 year battle with cancer. Paul was Born on November 21, 1949, in Malone, NY to parents Emery and Mildred Campbell. He grew up and graduated from school in Williamson, NY. He attended Morrisville and Cornell Universities. Paul was married to the love of his life, Catherine Campbell on September 17, 1994. Paul spent the bulk of his career in the printing industry at Case Hoyt in Chili, NY as an engine mechanic. After leaving Case Hoyt, Paul retired from the Buffalo News-Press. Following retirement from the printing industry, Paul went to truck driving school and went on to help local farmers.
PAVILION, NY
The Batavian

Shane E. Dann

Batavia - Shane E. Dann, age 45, passed away on Sunday, June 19, 2022 at his home. He was born on September 22, 1976, in Dansville a son of Sheila M. Wheaton Meyer of Batavia and the late James Meyer who passed away on August 17, 2019. Shane always kept...
BATAVIA, NY
The Batavian

Amy I. Ezard

Mrs. Ezard was born May 28, 1963 in Batavia, a daughter of the late Earl and Eva (Butcher) Armbrewster. She was a member of the Byron First Presbyterian Church and was a teacher's aide at Byron-Bergen Central School for over 20 years. Amy enjoyed gardening and music. She had a deep love for children and cherished time spent with her grandchildren.
BATAVIA, NY
The Batavian

New bridge at Chapin's nature preserve dedicated to conservationist Mark Volpe

Mark Volpe loved nature, and as that became apparent to CEO Jim Campbell, Campbell gave him a job only suitable to a conservationist -- manager of the private nature preserve behind the Chapin Manufacturing factory on Ellicott Street in Batavia. Volpe worked for Chapin for 35 years with much of that time dedicated to the care and maintenance of the 70-acre preserve. He died in November 2018.
BATAVIA, NY
Obituaries
The Batavian

Photos: Randy Houser at Jam at the Ridge

Broken Bow Records recording artist Randy Houser headlined an evening of live music at Jam at the Ridge Campground in Le Roy on Saturday. He had his first hit single in 2008 with "Boots on" and hit the number one spot in 2013 with "How Country Feels."  He opened the show with his #3 chart-topper, "Like a Cowboy." Photos by Howard Owens
LE ROY, NY
The Batavian

Photos: Hawley hosts annual electronics recycling event

Assemblyman Steve Hawley hosted the annual electronics recycling event in the Department of Social Services parking lot on East Main Street Road in Batavia on Saturday morning. Again this year, appointments were required to drop off old TVs, computers, stereos, and other electronics but the parking lot was still jammed with cars lining up to have their trunks, pickup beds, and hatchbacks unloaded. Photos by Howard Owens.
BATAVIA, NY
The Batavian

Gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin hosting rally in Batavia on Friday

In what is being billed as a "Save Our State" rally, gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin is scheduled to make an appearance in Batavia at noon outside the Old Courthouse. Previously: Lee Zeldin, running for governor visits Batavia, gets business perspective on state's needs. Photo: File photo from Oct. 15, when...
BATAVIA, NY
The Batavian

Abortion rights rally planned for 5 p.m. today at City Hall

A "Rally For Abortion Rights" has been announced for 5 p.m. today at City Hall. The event is being organized by the Genesee County branch of the DSA (Democratic Socialists of America), GLOW Women Rise, and Genesee County Democrats.  The rally comes in the wake of the Supreme Court decision handed down this week in Dobbs v. Jackson overturning Roe v. Wade and returning abortion legislative power to state governments.
GENESEE COUNTY, NY
NewsBreak
Obituaries
The Batavian

Two patients transported by Mercy Flight following crash in Pembroke

The Genesee County Sheriff’s Department is investigating why a car went off the road in Pembroke and struck a parked van in the parking lot of 857 Main Road at about 5:46 p.m. on Thursday. According to Pembroke Fire Chief Jamie Waff, the vehicle was traveling east on Main Road when it left the roadway and struck an employee’s van that was parked at the Kutter’s Cheese Factory Store.
GENESEE COUNTY, NY
The Batavian

Jeep bursts into flames after smoke detected

Alexander Fire Department was dispatched to a report of a fully involved vehicle fire at about 2:45 p.m. today. The fire possibly started in the exhaust system. The Alexander chief said the driver told him there was smoke coming up from the bottom of the vehicle, so he pulled over just west of Gillate Road. When the driver got out of the Jeep, it burst into flames. There were no injuries.  Photo by Howard Owens.
ALEXANDER, NY

