Walter P. Tillery Jr.

Paul Campbell, age 72 of Pavilion, NY, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by loved ones on June 24th, 2022 after a 5 1/2 year battle with cancer. Paul was Born on November 21, 1949, in Malone, NY to parents Emery and Mildred Campbell. He grew up and graduated from school in Williamson, NY. He attended Morrisville and Cornell Universities. Paul was married to the love of his life, Catherine Campbell on September 17, 1994. Paul spent the bulk of his career in the printing industry at Case Hoyt in Chili, NY as an engine mechanic. After leaving Case Hoyt, Paul retired from the Buffalo News-Press. Following retirement from the printing industry, Paul went to truck driving school and went on to help local farmers.

PAVILION, NY ・ 2 HOURS AGO