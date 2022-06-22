ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who do Panthers take in PFF's 2019 redraft?

 2 days ago
The Carolina Panthers pulled off a heist of Brian Burns with the 16th overall pick of the 2019 NFL draft. And that’s why they’re not even sniffing him in Pro Football Focus’ recent redo.

With the class now settled in past its third season, PFF analyst Trevor Sikkema ran the first round back this week. Unfortunately for the Panthers, the aforementioned Burns—who was just selected to his first Pro Bowl for his standout 2021 efforts—was scooped up by the Green Bay Packers at No. 12.

That left Carolina looking elsewhere, specifically on the other side of the ball. So with this 16th overall pick, the Panthers select . . . Jonah Williams, offensive tackle, Alabama,

“The Panthers got a steal in Brian Burns at No. 16 back in 2019,” Sikkema writes. “But with Burns long gone in this draft, they should have looked toward a position group they are still trying to figure out in 2022: offensive line. Williams was picked earlier than this in 2019, but when healthy, he’s still a solid young offensive tackle — one the Panthers could certainly use today.”

Williams, who missed his rookie campaign due to a torn labrum, has gone on to play each of his 1,678 career snaps at left tackle—and to some solid success. PFF themselves graded the 6-foot-4, 302-pounder out at a 70.1 in 2020 and a 77.1 in 2021.

But, considering what just went down in the 2022 draft, we’re willing to bet the Panthers are pretty content with what they now have on the blindside and with what they really got three years ago.

FanSided

Ko Kieft can be Buccaneers answer for their blocking tight end need

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ tight end situation goes beyond receiving production with the retirement of Rob Gronkowski. Tight ends are also asked to block, which is something that Gronkowski also excelled at. However, one Buccaneers rookie can help with this. There are many people out there who think that...
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Pittsburgh Steelers sign rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett

The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett. ESPN’s Adam Schefter was the first to report the news on Thursday morning:. To the surprise of many, Pickett was the only quarterback selected in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft. Viewed by many analysts as one of the “pro-ready” options in the draft, Pickett’s impressive final season saw him finish as a finalist for the Heisman Trophy, and lead Pittsburgh to an ACC Championship.
PITTSBURGH, PA
