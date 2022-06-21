ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

Reality TV jobs post-Love Island

By bean_of_sb Posts:
digitalspy.com
 5 days ago

Which Islanders do you think will get booked for other shows after the summer?. Ekin Su has Celebs Go Dating written all over her. I can see someone like Jacques on Ex on the Beach and I have no doubt that one of them will be on the next series of...

forums.digitalspy.com

Comments / 0

Related
digitalspy.com

Stranger Things bosses tease spin-off series

Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer have teased what fans could expect from their incredibly secret spin-off project of their mega-hit show. A project so surrounded in mystery that Netflix hasn't been able to formally announce or confirm, possibly waiting until the end of this fourth season to reveal anything.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Doctor Who and Emmerdale actors guest star in McDonald & Dodds

Doctor Who's Paul McGann and Emmerdale's Kelvin Fletcher made guest appearances in tonight's (Sunday 26 June) episode of McDonald & Dodds. McGann, who played the eighth doctor in Doctor Who, starred as Mr Addington, owner of Formula 1 team 'Team Addington' whose own children were murder suspects in tonight's motor racing-based episode.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paige
digitalspy.com

Coronation Street - Moira.

Does anybody know if she's left for good? There's never been any mention of her leaving the medical centre, but she hasn't been seen in ages. It's a shame because she was a funny character with great potential!. Posts: 671. Forum Member. ✭✭. 26/06/22 - 16:29 #2. They should bring...
TV SERIES
The Independent

Brad Pitt reveals he suffers prosopagnosia: “Nobody believes me”

Brad Pitt apparently thinks that he may suffer from undiagnosed “face blindness,” which he says would explain why he struggles to remember people and can come off as “remote and aloof”.The Lost City star, 58, opened up about his possible medical condition, and the impact it may have on his reputation, in a recent interview with GQ.According to Pitt, who has never been formally diagnosed with prosopagnosia, which the NHS describes as a condition where you “cannot recognise people’s faces,” he has difficulty remembering new people and recognising their faces, especially in social settings such as parties.The limitation worries...
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

Guardians of the Galaxy star lands next lead movie role

Guardians of the Galaxy star Michael Rooker has landed his next lead role in the upcoming film, Road Rage. Road Rage will see Rooker take on the role of a serial killer who only kills those who deserve to die, "presenting a modern hero who is a bad guy gone good, protecting the innocent and punishing the guilty" [via Deadline].
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Riverdale getting new spin-off series

Riverdale looks set to get another spin-off series, this time focused on brand new Archie Comics character Jake Chang. The main show, which is set to come to an end with its seventh season, has already spawned two sister shows with Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and Katy Keene. Deadline now...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reality Tv#Islanders#Love Island#Dancing On Ice#Forum
digitalspy.com

The Big Bang Theory and Stranger Things stars join new Christmas movie

The Big Bang Theory's Brian Thomas Smith and Stranger Things star Sean Astin have joined the cast of upcoming Christmas movie Holiday Twist. Smith is best known for his role as Zack Johnson in the CBS sitcom, while Astin has portrayed the likes of Bob Newby in Stranger Things and Sam Gamgee in The Lord of the Rings.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Smart TV (Need advice)

Update: The menu won't even come on now, I turned the tv off and turned it back and the menu won't even still come on! very annoyed!. Not that that will stop Nigel. Send it back and get a FULL refund. Send it back and get a FULL refund. I...
ELECTRONICS
digitalspy.com

Avatar, Torchwood and Spider-Man stars join Netflix heist thriller

Netflix has gathered together a whole host of big names to star in new heist thriller Lift alongside the already cast Kevin Hart. Avatar's Sam Worthington, Torchwood's Burn Gorman, and Spider-Man: Homecoming's Jacob Batalon have all signed up to star in the movie for the streaming service, according to Deadline.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Jobs
digitalspy.com

NCIS and spinoffs for LA and Hawai'i land return dates

Good news for fans of NCIS and its Hawai'i spin-off, as American network CBS has announced a ton of premiere dates for the upcoming seasons of its shows coming this fall (or autumn, if you like). Both shows are coming back on Monday, September 19 as a double whammy kicking...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Coronation Street reveals Audrey's fate after horror accident

Coronation Street spoilers follow. Tonight's Coronation Street (June 24) saw the aftermath of Audrey's accident as the family grappled over what to do over her ongoing alcohol dependency. The episode opened with a concerned Gail calling her mum, concerned about her welfare. Unaware of what had happened to Audrey, the...
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

Neighbours confirms Harold Bishop's return storylines

With the end of Neighbours in sight and the sheer number of returning cast members from years gone by showing up, the Aussie soap has now revealed what beloved character Harold Bishop will be getting up to on his return. Home from their break, Karl and Susan Kennedy are confronted...
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

The Man From Toronto on Netflix needs more Kaley Cuoco

Despite all efforts from its co-stars, the undeniably funny Kevin Hart and oddball talent Woody Harrelson, The Man from Toronto, out now on Netflix, is a really bad movie. Not so bad it's good but just bad, with jokes that fall flat, a wildly implausible set-up and so little faith in its audience's – and characters' – intelligence it actually feels insulting.
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

Westworld's Evan Rachel Wood teases new mystery role in season 4

Westworld's Dolores went through a lot over the first three seasons of the twisty-turny science-fiction, before seemingly meeting her end. That doesn't mean that Evan Rachel Wood is done with the show, however. The actress is playing a completely different character this time around: Christina, a writer living in what appears to be New York City.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Home and Away: Who is the love off Alf Stewart’s life?

Sorry, but I can't get myself to like Martha (though I'm a fan of Belinda Giblin, especially when she was in Sons and Daughters). Strewth! Flamin busy bodies should mind your own business! Worse than flamin Colleen you lot!. Strewth! Flamin busy bodies should mind your own business! Worse than...
BOOKS & LITERATURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy