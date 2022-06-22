ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Fungus kills browntail moth caterpillars in areas of Maine

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A fungus found to kill browntail moth caterpillars has made an appearance in Maine, potentially easing tension for Mainers dealing with the itchy rash, respiratory issues and other problems caused by the caterpillars, researchers said.

“We’re really pretty cautiously optimistic that there’s going to be some relief in parts of the outbreak area,” Allison Kanoti, the director of forest health and monitoring at the Maine Forest Service said.

Officials predicted this year that warm weather would lead to an increase of the caterpillars, which are detrimental to trees and people in the area. But the moths are dying off in the mid-coast and parts of the capital because of rainfall in the last two weeks; the fungus thrives in cool, wet conditions, The Bangor Daily News reported Tuesday.

“It’s not been a wet spring in particular, but there appears to have been enough moisture, enough fungus around in the environment and enough caterpillars to trigger a disease in the caterpillar population,” Kanoti said. “That is good news for those who live in that area and hopeful news for those who live outside it.”

The Maine Forest Service said it found that some caterpillars died from fungus-related causes at a few testing sites. But outside of those areas, the effects of the caterpillars can still be felt.

Kanoti said the state hasn’t done enough research to know for sure which areas will be affected by the fungal disease but “an outbreak doesn’t last forever. These things do pass.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Expanded care in works for vets exposed to toxic substances

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The U.S. Senate has passed a proposal backed by Maine’s senators to provide more care for military veterans who were exposed to toxic substances. Republican Sen. Susan Collins and independent Sen. Angus King were among the supporters of the proposal, which is commonly called the “PACT Act.” The proposal easily passed the Senate in mid-June.
MAINE STATE
The Associated Press

Sheriff: 2 divers drown in Florida cave diving expedition

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Two men drowned while on a diving expedition in a mazelike Florida cave system that extends deep below the surface, authorities said Thursday. The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said three teenagers saw the two divers go into the Buford Springs Cave on Wednesday, but one surfaced and was floating unresponsively. Rescue divers found the second man 137 feet (41 meters) down into the cave.
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
City
Augusta, ME
The Associated Press

West Virginia helicopter crash victims identified

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Medical examiners in West Virginia have released the names of six people killed in the crash of a Vietnam-era helicopter that gave tour rides. The aircraft crashed Wednesday during its last planned flight at an annual reunion for helicopter enthusiasts in Logan County. All six people aboard were killed.
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fungus#Caterpillars#Moths#The Maine Forest Service#The Bangor Daily News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
The Associated Press

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards tests positive for COVID-19

BATON ROUGE (AP) — Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, according to a press release from his office. Edwards says that he does not currently have symptoms and will follow recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for people who have tested positive for COVID-19 and will isolate for five days.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Associated Press

Illinois governor’s race is also battle among billionaires

WAUCONDA, Ill. (AP) — The race to be Illinois’ next governor is also a battle among billionaires, including two whose names won’t appear on Tuesday’s primary ballot. Republican candidates Darren Bailey, who as a state lawmaker fought pandemic measures such as mask mandates, and former prosecutor Richard Irvin, the first Black mayor of Chicago’s largest suburb, each has a benefactor who has pushed a different vision for the GOP and put their money behind it.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

958K+
Followers
464K+
Post
435M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy