Western Mass News at 6 p.m. Your morning news update. In this update, a large part of Westfield has been affected by water main breaks on City View Road and Falley Drive Tuesday evening, Rob Gronkowski has announced his retirement from football for a second time, and Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast. Plus, the state released the latest COVID-19 data. The current 7-day positivity rate is a little below 5.5 percent with 15 new deaths since last Friday due to the virus. So far, just under 77 percent of eligible residents are fully vaccinated.

WESTFIELD, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO