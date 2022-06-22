Watching Your Wallet: Student loan interest rates increase

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade, Justice Clarence Thomas issued a concurrent opinion, stating the high court should reconsider landmark rulings relating to contraception, same-sex relationships and marriage. Those three cases were Griswold versus Connecticut in 1965, Lawrence versus Texas in 2003 and Obergefell versus Hodges in 2003. In 1965, the Supreme Court decision established the right for married couples to buy and use contraceptives. The 2003 decision established the right for consenting adults to engage in same-sex intimacy and in 2015, the court paved the way for same-sex couples across the country to legally wed.

