Wichita, KS

Watching Your Wallet: Student loan interest rates increase

KWCH.com
 4 days ago

People who live in the area say they have cared for the ducks, feeding them and...

www.kwch.com

KWCH.com

Wind Surge drops surcharge at Riverfront Stadium

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - If you’re headed to the ballpark in downtown Wichita this summer, expect a change. The Wind Surge confirmed it has dropped the 8% ballpark development fee. Team officials said the decision was based on inflation and rising costs. The Wind Surge said it implemented the...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita voters weigh in on 'Value Them Both' amendment

Members of Wichita LGBTQ community share perspective on Supreme Court ruling, justice's opinion. With the Roe versus Wade ruling and follow-up opinion from Justice Thomas fresh on the minds of many, the Wichita City Pride Festival kicked off Friday night.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Salvation Army, Evergy help those in need beat the heat

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Salvation Army is partnering with Evergy to help those in need beat the approaching dangerous temperature levels. The Salvation Army will give away donated fans to the elderly or individuals with disabilities without access to air conditioning and those who cannot afford to purchase a fan.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

Members of Wichita LGBTQ community share perspective on Supreme Court ruling

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade, Justice Clarence Thomas issued a concurrent opinion, stating the high court should reconsider landmark rulings relating to contraception, same-sex relationships and marriage. Those three cases were Griswold versus Connecticut in 1965, Lawrence versus Texas in 2003 and Obergefell versus Hodges in 2003. In 1965, the Supreme Court decision established the right for married couples to buy and use contraceptives. The 2003 decision established the right for consenting adults to engage in same-sex intimacy and in 2015, the court paved the way for same-sex couples across the country to legally wed.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Busy ramp in Wichita to close this evening

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - If you are going to Hartman Arena to see ZZ Top tonight, you need to know about some road work which could change your route. The northbound exit from I-235 to northbound I-135 will be closed from 7 pm to 9 p.m. tonight. Crews will be off-loading beams for bridge construction.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Kansans voters tackle abortion rights in August

Members of Wichita LGBTQ community share perspective on Supreme Court ruling, justice's opinion. With the Roe versus Wade ruling and follow-up opinion from Justice Thomas fresh on the minds of many, the Wichita City Pride Festival kicked off Friday night. Updated: 6 hours ago. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe...
WICHITA, KS
#Interest Rates#Student Loans#African Americans#Epc Real Estate Group
Hutch Post

TEFAP commodities available again Sunday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Emergency Food Assistance Program or TEFAP will host a commodity distribution again this Sunday, June 26 from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the KMS Warehouse at 3401 East 4th, otherwise known as the old Eaton facility. The income numbers changed as of June 1....
HUTCHINSON, KS
KWCH.com

Change of plea denied for Charity Blackmon

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Sedgwick County judge has denied a change of plea motion for Charity Blackmon. Blackmon is charged with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon in the death of 54-year-old Merril Rebus. On Thursday, Blackmon said she wanted to withdraw her guilty plea...
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
KWCH.com

'Girls Rock:' WSU Tech offering science camp for young girls

The pups are the newest members of Canine Companions, an organization specialized in training future service dogs across the country. Many people are seeking relief at the pools, but aquatic facilities or backyard oases aren't themselves immune from the hot temperatures. Federal money allowing Wichita school district to offer free...
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

KDOT gives update on K-14 realignment project

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Road access is being affected as part of ongoing construction of the new K-14 realignment between Hutchinson and Sterling. Here is an update of recent and upcoming changes in Rice and Reno counties:. --Avenue X between 19th Road and 21st Road in Rice County has reopened.
HUTCHINSON, KS
KAKE TV

Wichita woman located after fear for her safety

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - WPD is asking for the public's help locating 41-year-old Jessica Geisert. She as last seen in the area of Kellogg and Dugan just before 8:30 p.m. Officers believe that she is injured and in danger.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Questions over Roe v Wade ruling

Members of Wichita LGBTQ community share perspective on Supreme Court ruling, justice's opinion. With the Roe versus Wade ruling and follow-up opinion from Justice Thomas fresh on the minds of many, the Wichita City Pride Festival kicked off Friday night. Updated: Jun. 24, 2022 at 8:07 PM CDT. Supreme Court’s...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Lead concerns lead to gun range project indefinitely postponed

MT. HOPE, Kan. (KSNW) — A proposed gun range located just west of Mt. Hope and south of Kansas Highway 96 was postponed indefinitely by the Sedgwick County Board of County Commissioners Wednesday. Commissioner David Dennis says the property in question contains several pits roughly 26 feet deep—the bottom of those pits intersects with the […]
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
kmuw.org

Roe is overturned. Here's what that means for Kansas abortion rights

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday, in a decision overturning the nearly 50-year-old case of Roe v. Wade, ruled that it’s up to each state to determine what, if any, restrictions to impose on abortion access. That ruling raises the stakes for an upcoming constitutional amendment vote in Kansas.
KANSAS STATE

