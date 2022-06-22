ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Annual Logan Square Arts Festival Is Back This Weekend

By Amanda Edelman
 4 days ago

Take in live music and incredible art this weekend at the Logan Square Arts Festival . The premier cultural event is back after a two-year hiatus to celebrate a one-of-a-kind weekend.

Sure to be filled with live music from Julia Smulson and many more, along with a bevy of visual and interactive art to explore. The festival will feature all-ages activities by a rotating group of arts organization partners. From a Poems While You Wait booth, featuring original on-the-spot poems on Friday, to an interactive community mural with One Heart One Soul on Sunday and so much more in between.

There are also popup dance workshops with VOLTA Performing Arts , and a 3-piece interactive instillation by Bishal Manandhar , a Chicago-based multidisciplinary artist from Nepal, presenting found objects and repurposed materials in a new light.

Dark Matter Coffee is one of the festival sponsors amongst others, so grab a cup of joe and get roaming. The festival is open all weekend, starting Friday from 5 PM-10 PM, Saturday 12-10 PM, and Sunday from 12-10 PM.

Address: 3150 W Logan Boulevard Chicago, IL 60647

See also: A 360° Exhibition Featuring The Iconic Art Collection Of The Louvre™ Is Coming To Chicagoland In July

