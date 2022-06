There is a show coming to the Pines Theater in Lufkin that the kids are going to love. Hot Peas ‘n Butter is an award-winning, multicultural family music band that has produced eight award-winning albums, plus many of their music videos have been featured on Nick Jr. and Nickelodeon TV. They entertain thousands of kids every year. Their shows are so popular with the little ones and the parents because their performances are so interactive -- it lets kids be kids.

LUFKIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO