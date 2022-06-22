Watching Your Wallet: Student loan interest rates increase

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday! As we close out the work week we are tracking yet another incredibly hot day with limited shower chances for the ArkLaTex. Heat Advisories are in effect for all of the viewing area as ‘feels-like’ temperatures will once again surpass the 105 degree mark this afternoon. So please make sure you are plenty hydrated if you are heading to the Red River Balloon Rally today. Your weekend forecast continues to look sunny and hot with high temperatures likely surpassing 100 degrees along with limited if any chances for showers. Out best chance for rain comes next week on Monday when the tail end of a front will push into the region bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. While we could see a drop in the humidity Tuesday and Wednesday don’t expect much of a drop in temperatures as highs should stay in the mid to upper 90s.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO