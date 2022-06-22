ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Watching Your Wallet: Student loan interest rates increase

KSLA
 4 days ago

KSLA

Workers hydrate, take breaks to help deal with the heat

Voters can cast their ballot at the McCurtain County Election Board Office on Central Avenue in Idabel. An autopsy has been ordered, with the exact determination of his death pending further investigation. Surviving heat in the ArkLaTex. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. KSLA caught up with Bossier City Public Works...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KSLA

SporTran also feeling pressure of rising gas prices

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Even if lawmakers vote to temporarily eliminate the gas tax, which would save most roughly 18 cents per gallon, concern is growing that this will save drivers very little and, in the end, end up driving gas prices up even more. And even though local...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KSLA

Bossier City Public Works says starting days earlier helps beat the heat

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - KSLA News 12 caught up with Bossier City Public Works on Thursday, June 23 to see how they’re doing working out in the heat. Director Rich Wade says the key to beating the heat is to stay hydrated and start your day earlier. Wearing long sleeves and bright colors is another way to protect your skin and also stay cooler, he said.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KSLA

Man shot, killed outside west Shreveport gas station

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is working to learn more information following the shooting death of a man at a gas station on Saturday night. Dispatchers got the call at 11:33 p.m. on June 25 to the Shell gas station at the corner of W. 70th Street and Buncombe Road. That’s just off the Terry Bradshaw Passway.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Day 2 of Red River Balloon Rally takes off!

The rally included a kid’s zone, the Bossier City Farmer’s Market, several retail vendors and various food spots. The incident occurred in the Brookshire’s Grocery parking lot on Line Avenue. Two dead after shooting in Natchitoches. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. An investigation is ongoing. SPD searching...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KSLA

Finally some heat relief and a bit more rain is on the way!

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A cold front is poised to move through the ArkLaTex bringing and end to the triple digit heat and slightly better chances for some rain. For today another Heat Advisory is in effect through 7pm. With the humidity it will feel like 105+ this afternoon in many areas. Plan on limiting any strenuous outdoor activities and drinking plenty of water.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

SPD: Missing 67-year-old woman found safe

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department reported on Saturday (June 25) morning that a missing woman was found. Sherry Wyant, 67, was last seen leaving Shriner’s Hospital at Woodrow and Dowdell Streets. Police added that she was found safe.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Shreveport police looking for robbery suspect who may have shot someone

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is looking for an armed robbery suspect who may have shot someone during an incident June 2. SPD says officers were called out to the 400 block of Columbia Drive about someone who had been involved in an altercation with the suspect. Officers who responded saw that the victim was suffering from a possible gunshot wound; the victim was taken to a local hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Shreveport community reacts to overturning of Roe v. Wade

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana, Arkansas, Texas and Oklahoma all have laws in place to ban most abortions. Following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, KSLA spoke with people on both sides of the issue to see what they had to say. “We’re also not surrendering....
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Protect your children; be aware of hot playground equipment

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Playgrounds can be dangerous for children during the hottest parts of the summer. It is natural for kids to want to play outside, what is a better place to do that than a playground? Parents beware though, plastic and metal can heat up to dangerous levels. Playground equipment sitting in the sun can reach temperatures of around 130 degrees and can lead to first up to third-degree burns.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Burn bans issued in several Texas counties

East Texas (KSLA) - With July 4th approaching, several burn bans are currently active in East Texas. With the heat at such high temperatures, several Texas counties are taking precautions by implementing burn bans. Harrison County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) says fireworks sales and the ability to light fireworks will continue...
EAST TEXAS, PA
KSLA

Shreveport City Jail prisoner dies after reported beating

She was last seen leaving Shriner’s Hospital. According to the CDC, women in their 20′s account for the majority of abortions, at just under 60 percent. “It’s been pretty crazy since about 9:15 p.m. this morning." ArkLaTex officials react to SCOTUS overturning Roe v. Wade. Updated: 10...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

2 dead, 1 injured in Natchitoches shooting

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - Investigators with the Natchitoches Police Department are working to learn more about a shooting that left two men dead and another injured. At the scene, they found Marquis Evans, 21, (of Natchitoches) Daniel Williams, 23 (of Creston) and another man suffering from gunshot wounds. Evans was...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
KSLA

Interstate 220 west back open following crash

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A crash in west Shreveport shut down Interstate 220 west just before the Cross Lake Bridge. Officials say an 18-wheeler rolled over, leaving the driver trapped inside. Multiple fire crews were able to free the driver from the vehicle. They were airlifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Funeral arrangements begin in Florida for Charlie Caldwell Jr.

PENSACOLA, Florida (KSLA) - The funeral arrangements began for Shreveport City Marshal Charlie Caldwell Jr. in Florida on Friday, June 24. The procession began in Pensacola, Fla. at the Joe Morris & Son Funeral Home (710 N. De Villiers Street). It will continue until they arrive at the Heavenly Gates Funeral Home in Shreveport.
PENSACOLA, FL
KSLA

Another day, another Heat Advisory

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday! As we close out the work week we are tracking yet another incredibly hot day with limited shower chances for the ArkLaTex. Heat Advisories are in effect for all of the viewing area as ‘feels-like’ temperatures will once again surpass the 105 degree mark this afternoon. So please make sure you are plenty hydrated if you are heading to the Red River Balloon Rally today. Your weekend forecast continues to look sunny and hot with high temperatures likely surpassing 100 degrees along with limited if any chances for showers. Out best chance for rain comes next week on Monday when the tail end of a front will push into the region bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. While we could see a drop in the humidity Tuesday and Wednesday don’t expect much of a drop in temperatures as highs should stay in the mid to upper 90s.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Deadly stabbing reported in Vivian; arrest made

VIVIAN, La. (KSLA) - A man is dead after a stabbing in Vivian, the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says. Officials say it happened the morning of Thursday, June 23 in the 200 block of East Texas Avenue in Vivian. According to police, 30-year-old Tiffany Moore visited the Vivian Police...
VIVIAN, LA

