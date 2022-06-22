Power rankings: PFF slots Jets in at No. 25

Pro Football Focus updated their way-too-early 2022 NFL offseason power rankings following minicamps. In the latest look, the New York Jets slot in at No. 25 overall.

Credit is given to New York general manager Joe Douglas in the breakdown. While 25th isn’t the best slot, that’s a lot better placement than Gang Green saw for much of last season.

But the early 2022 power ranking now comes down almost solely to Jets quarterback Zach Wilson.

Here’s how PFF explains:

The Jets have done a fantastic job of building around Zach Wilson, but now, they need to see some signs of life from last year’s No. 2 overall pick. Additions such as Laken Tomlinson continued to add strength to an offensive line than finished last year ranked 11th in the NFL. Adding Garrett Wilson in the draft should improve the entire receiving corps, allowing Corey Davis to avoid the attention of a true No. 1 receiver. The defense also saw some reinforcement with cornerback additions in both free agency (D.J. Reed) and the draft (Ahmad Sauce Gardner).

Unfortunately, PFF’s look at the Jets does put them in the AFC East’s basement. The Buffalo Bills are their top dog, slotting in at No. 1. The New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins are named at No. 18 and 19, respectively.

If you are in dire need of some bragging rights, at least there’s the crosstown edge. The New York Giants are right behind the Jets at 26.