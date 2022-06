Interest rates are expected to continue rising throughout 2022 -- and with inflation increasing by 8.6% through May, it's likely that we'll see another rate hike as early as next week. And though federal student loan payments have been on hold for more than two years now, if you hold private student loans, it's possible your rates have gone up. Refinancing your student loans could help you lock in a lower rate or access a more flexible repayment plan.

CREDITS & LOANS ・ 14 DAYS AGO