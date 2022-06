Teachers going on strike would be “unforgiveable”, Nadhim Zahawi said as the biggest teachers’ union warned of industrial action over pay and workload.The Education Secretary said such a move would be “irresponsible” in the wake of the upheaval to children’s learning caused by the pandemic.It came after the National Education Union (NEU) said it would consult its members in the autumn, “strongly encouraging them” to back industrial action if the Government did not respond to its concerns in the next few months.Young people have suffered more disruption than any generation that’s gone before themNadhim ZahawiMr Zahawi wrote in The Daily...

