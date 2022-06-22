ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, NV

Watching Your Wallet: Student loan interest rates increase

Fox5 KVVU
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCommissioners approved regulating short-term rentals in unincorporated...

www.fox5vegas.com

Comments / 0

Related
8 News Now

Grocery bills: Experts offer smart ways to cut food costs

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s inflation. Or broken links on the global supply chain. Or rocketing fuel costs for the trucking industry. Or the pandemic. Whatever the reasons, grocery store visits have become as excruciating as a dentist’s drill, and consumers need solutions. The U.S. Department of Agriculture says food prices are experiencing their largest […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Business
County
Clark County, NV
Clark County, NV
Business
nevadabusiness.com

Sportsman’s Royal Manor’s Continuous Improvements to Property Result in Low Crime Numbers

LAS VEGAS – Sportsman’s Royal Manor, an extended stay property in Southeast Las Vegas, continues to see a decline in crime. The management at Sportsman’s Royal Manor has focused on improving the conditions of the campus by investing more than a million dollars in upgrades such as new fencing, lighting, and landscaping as well as the hiring of a private security company, Trinity Security, which deploys two patrol guards to the property per shift.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Loans#Interest Rates
Mesquite Local News

COVID-19 self-test kit vending machines installed at two locations

COVID-19 self-test kit vending machines installed at two locations. LAS VEGAS – Southern Nevadans now have expanded access to COVID-19 testing with the opening of self-test vending machines at two locations.. The Southern Nevada Health District and its partners installed two vending machines that dispense at-home self-test kits at the Regional Transportation Commission’s (RTC) Bonneville Transit Center (lobby), 101 E. Bonneville Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89101, and the Mesa View Regional Hospital (emergency department lobby), 1299 Bertha Howe Ave., Mesquite, NV 89027. Residents have already started to access test kits at both locations. A new location for a third vending machine will be available soon.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Superintendent Jara calls CCSD staffing shortage a ‘crisis’

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Will there be enough teachers to safely open all schools at the beginning of the school year? The Clark County School District has described its teacher shortage as critical and Thursday night, the school board discussed what can be done before August 8, the first day of school.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Clark County approves short-term rental ordinance

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Commissioners approved regulating short-term rentals in unincorporated Clark County Tuesday. Commissioners made their decision after multiple public comment sessions, including hours of public comment. “Regulations are also important because then it has everybody operating with the same guidelines,” said Commission Chairman James Gibson. Some...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Nevada Current

Jara still asking for millions as voters decide on his future

Policy, politics and progressive commentary The CCSD Board of Trustees is still negotiating with Supt. Jesus Jara about compensation for his alleged “harassment and retaliation” at the hands of Trustees Danielle Ford, Linda Cavazos and Lisa Guzman when they voted to fire him last October. Remarkably, the majority of trustees seem willing to at least hear him out, if not […] The post Jara still asking for millions as voters decide on his future appeared first on Nevada Current.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
pvtimes.com

Map shows 246 homes for Pahrump’s Beckham Heights

Officials pushing forward with Adaven Management’s Mountain Falls South agreement have now received approval for the first tentative subdivision map related to that planned residential housing development. The tentative map was before the Nye County Commission for acceptance during the board’s Wednesday, June 22 meeting. The map dubs this...
PAHRUMP, NV
TheStreet

Will Las Vegas Strip Casinos Ban a Popular Bad Habit?

Las Vegas caters to every sin. You can experience "pride" when you pull off some sort of improbable gambling beat, "greed" when you see your winnings pile up, "lust" during all sorts of R-rated performances, "gluttony" as you partake of the city's many fine culinary offerings (and its endless buffets), "wrath" when your losing or you can't get into one of those top-tier eateries, and, of course, "sloth" if you sleep the day away or choose to lounge at a pool.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy