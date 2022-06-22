Former Iowa firefighter sues city over change to public safety officer model
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — The lone remaining member of the Cedar Falls firefighters union is taking the city to court alleging city officials violated his rights when they adopted the public safety officer model in 2020. In a suit filed Monday in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids,...
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa -- A truck hit at least two protesters Friday night following an abortion rights rally in Iowa.Lyz Lenz, a local journalist and author, told The Associated Press that she saw the driver swerve around another car and hit two women on a crosswalk in downtown Cedar Rapids around 7:15 p.m.She said the truck drove over the foot of one of the protesters, and police took the woman to the hospital."There was a moment where I said, 'I think I'm going to see my friends die,'" said Lenz, who has written about numerous subjects including the white supremacist...
The Grant County Sheriff's Office says the body of a missing man found in the Wisconsin River today was those of a person who had been missing for almost a year. A boxing club in Iowa City is honoring a legend with a mural on their new building, and they hope it inspires others.
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - A 71-year-old Iowa City man who seriously wounded a U.S. Marine while shooting an air rifle at a squirrel has been fined $855 after pleading guilty in April to a misdemeanor. The Press-Citizen reports that Philip Olson was issued the fine Thursday for violating an...
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Tuesday evening at approximately 9:00 pm, a fight broke out in the parking lot of the Cherry Hill Aquatic Center. Pool staff called police who immediately responded. Individuals involved in the fight were identified and banned from the pool with one 14-year-old arrested. No weapons were displayed or used during the fight.
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A fire caused extensive damage to a church on the eastern side of Iowa City on Saturday morning. At around 4:20 a.m., fire department crews were sent to a report of a fire at Iowa City Church of Christ, located at 4643 American Legion Road SE. Church officials, in a post to the organization’s Facebook page, said that the building was “totally engulfed in flames” when firefighters arrived.
A Waterloo contractor has been arrested for allegedly stealing copper from a historic church, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 35 year old Anthony Tucker was hired to renovate a back entrance to Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church. Instead he is accused of stripping copper molding and fixtures from the 111 year old church. This included the copper ring encircling the base of the church’s iconic octagonal dome. Two copper panels were also taken from inside the church and copper pipes were cut from the boiler room. Tucker was found to have turned in 608 pounds of copper to Alter Metal Recycling in May. He was paid just over $2,000 for the haul. The church renovation is currently at a standstill as construction permits were never taken out and the copper elements cannot be replaced. The church, which was built in 1911, is on the National Register of Historic Places, although in 2017 it was named one of the most endangered buildings by Preservation Iowa.
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Police are investigating after one person was shot. Officers responded to St. Luke’s Hospital for a person with a non-life threatening gunshot wound just after 9pm on Saturday. That person has been treated and released from the hospital. Officers located a potential...
MASON CITY — The Mason City Airport Commission this afternoon approved recommending to the US Department of Transportation that they reject two bids from air carriers under the Essential Air Service program as the airport continues to work with current provider SkyWest on keeping their United Express service to the community.
MANCHESTER, Iowa (KCRG) - The attorney for a family is suing a Manchester Police officer and the department, claiming that the police tried to cover up what happened in a fatal crash. 31-year-old Gus Mormann, of Colesberg, was killed during a police chase. Investigators said he was speeding while driving...
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - According to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, burnt skin, hearing-loss, and eye damage are just some of the risks that come with setting off and watching fireworks. Chair of Otolaryngology, or the ears/nose/throat department at UIHC, Dr. Marlan Hansen, expects an increase in...
OELWEIN, Iowa (KCRG) -The City of Oelwein is getting ready to close and demolish the Oelwein Community Plaza located at 25 West Charles Street. Leaders with the Oelwein Plaza Foundation say the 60-plus-year-old building is deteriorating and becoming too expensive to repair. There are cracks in the wall, and the...
NORTHWOOD, Iowa – Two men have been arrested for stealing an antique automobile in Worth County. Danny Michael Dickhoff, 52 of Charles City, and Jeremy Thomas Scott, 44 of Charles City, are both charged with second-degree theft. They’re accused of stealing a 1947 International Panel Wagon on Thursday.
MAQUOKETA, Iowa — The story of Bowman Oil Company, in Maquoketa, Iowa, is a personal one to KCCI’s Beau Bowman. That’s because he grew up around the family business founded by his grandfather and now run by his uncle. The station is a rare throwback, one still...
This weekend will kick off another year of fun and festivities at the Sturgis Falls Celebration!. It actually all started out as a celebration of the Cedar Falls Bicentennial Celebration and has grown into a huge community event over the years. There is a WHOLE lot going on in Cedar Falls this weekend to celebrate, so here's all of the details to help you keep track of it all!
