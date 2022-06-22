ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Toledo GROWs Sponsors the Crosby Festival of the Arts

 2 days ago

What: The 56th Crosby Festival of the Arts, presented by Toledo GROWs, takes place this weekend at Toledo Botanical Garden. Crosby Festival of the Arts is a highly recognized fine arts show featuring works by 160 artists from across the...

The BASH is BACK - and Just Days Away!

Delectable dishes, extraordinary entertainment and exciting experiences await you at Imagination Station’s largest fundraiser: The BASH - presented by Comfort Line FiberFrame!. Join Imagination Station Saturday, June 25 from 7-11pm for the best party in town. Live bands, food samplings from 20+ area restaurants and food trucks, Flair bartenders,...
Over 25 Toledo Area Food Trucks You Need to Try Now!

The weather is warming and so are the engines of your favorite local food trucks. Chase down new eats around Toledo this season with our guide to twenty plus mobile eateries you just have to try now…. World Cuisine on Wheels. With dishes like egusi soup, potato bhajia, jerk wings...
The Toledo Humane Society Thrift Store’s Grand Opening is this Saturday

The Toledo Humane Society’s Thrift Store will be celebrating its Grand Opening this Saturday, June 25th from 10:30 AM to 2:00 PM!. The Toledo Humane Society’s newly expanded Thrift Store will be hosting their Grand Opening on Saturday, June 25th from 10:30 AM to 2:00 PM with shopping hours until 7 PM. The day will be filled with yummy food trucks, Smashdawgz and Fundae Sundaes, live music, adoptable dogs, and raffle prizes to win! In addition, the first 50 shoppers will receive an exclusive THS Thrift Store reusable shopping bag. Don’t miss this amazing opportunity to find your next hidden treasure while supporting animals in need right here in your community! All proceeds from the THS Thrift Store go directly to the Toledo Humane Society to benefit our animals in need.
Millburn Comes to Town; Ed Ford Passes Away

The city of Toledo offered a 32-acre parcel to the Milburn Wagon Company in Auburndale, a newly established western suburb just west of the city line. Purchased for a discounted $30,000, the Monroe Street property was located adjacent to the Detroit branch of the Lake Shore & Michigan Southern Railroad.
