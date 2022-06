St. Landry Homestead Federal Savings Bank has changed its name to Catalyst Bank. Operations at the 100-year-old Opelousas-based bank, which went public last fall under the parent holding company of Catalyst Bancorp Inc., will otherwise remain the same, said president and CEO Joe Zanco. Customers will receive a new debit card with the same account number and PIN next month.

OPELOUSAS, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO