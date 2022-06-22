ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardening

Mimosa Trees: What you need to know

By Ashley Frasca
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16siZF_0gIoc5Z500
Mimosa Trees: What you need to know

Q: There are these trees blooming along the highway that remind me of the old troll dolls! What are they?

A: Those are Mimosa Trees! Beloved by many, and hated by some (according to my non-scientific poll on the Green and Growing Facebook page!). Mimosas are loved for their beautiful blooms, sweet fragrance and sturdiness, making them great climbing trees! Hated though because they are non-native, invasive weeds. This twiggy, fragrant tree flushes out with fuzzy, pink flowers in early summer. It can frequently be seen along Georgia interstates or growing at the edge of a clearing. But for 9-10 months out of the year, they are unsightly- looking bare and leggy.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Most People Plant Trees Wrong. Here's How to Make Sure They Take Root

Whether you're planting trees for environmental reasons or just to spruce up your yard (both are great!), researching the specific needs of the trees in question is a good start. Some need more water, some less. Some thrive in a variety of climates, while some are more particular. Some need full sun, while others do best with a little bit of shelter.
GARDENING
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
CNET

Yes, You Need to Clean Your Dishwasher. Here's How

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Your dishwasher may be used to clean things, but it also needs to be cleaned every now and then. Giving it a little TLC can make it wash better, smell better and can prevent overflows. Luckily, cleaning your dishwasher is pretty simple.
TECHNOLOGY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Twiggy
One Green Planet

Goose Comforts Freezing Stray Puppy Inside His Wings to Keep Him Warm

In heartwarming photos that went viral on social media, a caring goose is hugging an abandoned puppy on the street to keep him warm. This pair of unlikely friends met on the street when the compassionate goose saw the shivering puppy who was believed to be abandoned by his mother. Without hesitation, the goose wraps his big wings around the small puppy and keeps him warm and cozy.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mimosas#Tree#Cox Media Group
SheKnows

Target Is Selling The Perfect Patio Chair For Just $24—& It Looks So Much More Expensive In Person

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. If you’re more than ready to enjoy balmy days and warm, starry nights outdoors with your nearest and dearest, you’re going to want to upgrade your patio furniture, so you have plenty of comfy patio chairs on hand no matter who’s stopping by. But if your current set is looking a little worse for wear, fear not, because you don’t have to spend a million bucks to score a durable, comfortable seat you’ll...
SHOPPING
theodysseyonline.com

What I Learned Living Dangerously….On A House Boat

I had fantasized about having a home on the water... Growing up, I used to walk the canals where I lived, and try and peek inside the gypsy-style houseboats, with their bright painted watering cans and tiny windows. I always imagined it would be like living in a doll's house, only on the water.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Gardening
Taste Of Home

Why Are Some Trees Painted White?

If you wander around the internet long enough, it’s inevitable you’ll fall into a heap of plant-loving people from all across the globe. And honestly, there’s no one more dedicated than people who plant trees. After all, it’s no small task to grow a fruit tree from a tiny sapling!
GARDENING
The US Sun

I’m a pro organizer – cheap & easy hacks keep my kitchen organized for as little as $4, my trash bag dispenser is genius

WHICH room in your house is the messiest? Odds are, your kitchen is the epicenter of your family's activity, and it shows in cluttered counters and overstuffed drawers. One home decor pro shared his brilliant strategies for keeping three separate areas of the kitchen super tidy, and if you want to use all three of his strategies at home, you could spend as little as $45.
HOME & GARDEN
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
38K+
Followers
77K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy