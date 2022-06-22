Mimosa Trees: What you need to know

Q: There are these trees blooming along the highway that remind me of the old troll dolls! What are they?

A: Those are Mimosa Trees! Beloved by many, and hated by some (according to my non-scientific poll on the Green and Growing Facebook page!). Mimosas are loved for their beautiful blooms, sweet fragrance and sturdiness, making them great climbing trees! Hated though because they are non-native, invasive weeds. This twiggy, fragrant tree flushes out with fuzzy, pink flowers in early summer. It can frequently be seen along Georgia interstates or growing at the edge of a clearing. But for 9-10 months out of the year, they are unsightly- looking bare and leggy.

