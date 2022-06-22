Crew add Hernandez to roster

U.S. Soccer conducted the final draw for the 2022 U.S. Open Cup, revealing who would host July’s two semifinal games, as well as determining the hosting priority for the final in September. Neutrals got one outcome they wanted, with USL Championship club Sacramento Republic FC ending up the host of the western side of the bracket’s semifinal. Sacramento will host Sporting Kansas City at Heart Health Park, a venue in which they’ve tasted defeat just once in 16 Open Cup games over the years. Sacramento produced a stunning upset Tuesday night to earn their place in the semifinals, defeating the LA Galaxy...

MLS ・ 1 DAY AGO