VALDOSTA, Ga. (AP) — A former supervisory officer at a Georgia prison has pleaded guilty to federal charges that he tried to cover up the assault of an inmate by guards. Geary Staten faces up to three years in prison after pleading guilty in U.S. District Court to failing to inform authorities of a felony, the office of U.S. Attorney Peter Leary said in a news release.

VALDOSTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO