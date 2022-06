The Niagara County Department of Health (NCDOH) confirmed a rabid raccoon on Dell Drive, Town of Niagara on June 23, 2022. A homeowner noticed the raccoon in their garage, where a stray cat was being housed. The cat sustained injuries that may have been from the raccoon. As the cat was not fully vaccinated, the homeowner opted for humane euthanasia in lieu of an extended 6-month quarantine. The Health Department’s Nursing Division determined that there were no human contacts that warranted rabies post-exposure treatment.

NIAGARA COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO