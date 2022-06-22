ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, MI

Victim Identified In Fatal Wamplers Lake Rd Car Accident

By jcassidy1
WKHM
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSON COUNTY, MI – Shortly before 4 pm on Tuesday, June 21st, Deputies from the Jackson County Office of the Sheriff along with Jackson Community Ambulance and the Cambridge Fire and...

www.wkhm.com

Jackson Citizen Patriot

Police identify woman killed in Jackson County crash

JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- Police have identified a woman killed in a vehicle crash with a tree in Concord Township. Amber Lynn Taylor, 27, died from injuries suffered during the crash that injured another person, police confirmed Friday, June 24. The crash took place at about 6:27 a.m. June 19, on Behling Road near Mann Road in Concord Township in western Jackson County.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
thesalinepost.com

Pittsfield Police Investigate Death of Saline Woman Found in Roadway

Pittsfield Township police are investigating the death of a 58-year-old Saline woman. On June 17, just after 10:30 p.m., Pittsfield Township police officers and firefighters were dispatched to the intersection of Maple and Ellsworth roads. Michelle Young, 58, of Saline, was found injured in the roadway and was later pronounced dead at the University of Michigan Hospital, according to Pittsfield Police.
SALINE, MI
downriversundaytimes.com

Speeding driver crashes into tree

WYANDOTTE — Speeding over the railroad tracks on westbound Emmons the afternoon of June 2 caused a 19-year-old Detroit man to lose control of his vehicle and cross into the eastbound lane before crashing into a tree. His car was badly damaged, and he had a head injury and...
DETROIT, MI
thesalinepost.com

Man Suffers Minor Injuries in Macon Road Rollover Crash

A man who crashed into a ditch on Macon Road escaped a vehicle fire and serious injury early in the morning June 22. According to Saline Area Fire Department Lt. Brandon Sears, the man was driving on Macon Road when he swerved to avoid a family of racoons on the road. He lost control of his Chevy sedan and rolled over into a deep ditch. Lt. Sears said the vehicle caught fire. The driver was able to squeeze out of the vehicle and suffered a few minor injuries.
SALINE, MI
WTOL 11

Car drives into water in Point Place

TOLEDO, Ohio — A driver lost control of their car just before midnight on Shoreland Avenue in Point Place and drove into the Ottawa River. The driver was not hurt and was already out of the water when water rescue crews arrived at the scene. Crews at the scene...
TOLEDO, OH
deadlinedetroit.com

Mother of 3 killed in I-94 crash fell asleep at wheel after overnight shift

A mother driving home from an overnight shift at FedEx in Romulus reportedly fell asleep and caused a head-on crash that killed her and the driver of another vehicle. The crash on Westbound I-94 at Beech Daly closed the freeway from 8:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m Tuesday, according to The Detroit News. A preliminary investigation by Michigan State Police, the paper reported, showed a sedan crashed into a pickup truck in the freeway's left lane and the truck crashed into a semi in the center lane.
ROMULUS, MI

