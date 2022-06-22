Newsom Joins Trump’s Truth Social Network to Challenge ‘Republican Lies’

Gov. Gavin Newsom. File photo via REUTERS

Gov. Gavin Newsom has joined former President Donald Trump’s Truth Social network in what he describes as an effort to combat “Republican lies” about U.S. politics.

“We are not going to let Republican lies go unchecked. Not in this campaign, and not with so much at stake in California and in our country,” Newsom said in an email message to supporters on Wednesday.

He described members of the new platform as “fellow truth-seekers” despite political differences.

“I joined to ask fellow truth-seekers why America has a red state murder problem: eight out of the 10 states with the highest murder rates happen to be red states,” he said.

He also challenged Truth Social members by claiming California leads the nation in economic growth and anti-abortion states experienced the highest COVID-19 death rates.

According to media reports, the conservative social media network launched in February has around 500,000 members amid numerous technical problems. Twitter by contrast has over 200 million members.