A week-long period of in-person early voting in D.C. kicks off Friday at 39 vote centers located across the city. The arrival of in-person voting comes some three weeks after D.C. voters were sent a ballot in the mail, which they could choose to send back in through the mail or drop off at any of the 55 ballot drop boxes around town. As of Thursday, 6,548 ballots had been left in the ballot boxes and 16,864 returned by mail. Voters can also leave mail ballots at any of the vote centers opening Friday. (If you do not receive a mail ballot by next week, D.C. officials say you should vote in person.)

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 16 DAYS AGO