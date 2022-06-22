ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 Colorado towns where history lives — and what to see and do while you're there

By Seth Boster
 3 days ago
A woman walks downtown at the intersection of Main Street, and Commercial Street, in the city of Trinidad on Thursday

Here are five towns in Colorado where history lives.

1. Breckenridge

Claim to fame: Gold was discovered along the Blue River in 1859, attracting waves of people who would create Breck as we know it today. In 1887, a 131/2-pound gold nugget was unearthed, considered the largest of its kind ever in Colorado.

Today: The town revolves around the ski resort, with plenty to do in the summer at Epic Discovery. Main Street is lined by shops and eateries, including staples such as Breckenridge Brewery and Downstairs at Eric’s. People rave about the food as much as the whiskey at Breckenridge Distillery. Can’t leave town without a stop at Crêpes à la Cart.

Crêpes à la Cart in Breckenridge. Chancey Bush

Sites to see: The dirt road over Boreas Pass follows the old railway that was one of the highest in North America. It leads past 1880s remnants, cresting at the depot site near 11,500 feet. Down in town, some of the oldest buildings are preserved, including the Polluck house, Chinese Laundry house, Edwin Carter house and Iowa Hill boarding house. Barney Ford Museum is located in the former abode of Barney Ford, the escaped slave-turned-entrepreneur whose influence was felt in town.

Old railway on Boreas Pass in Breckenridge. Christian Murdock

What else: The paved recreation path explores all of Summit County. Nearby Frisco Bay Marina is a classic summer scene, one entry point to Dillon Reservoir. Back in Breck, a short trail leads to a famous resident: Isak Heartstone the troll.

2. Creede

Main Street in Creede comes to life in the summer. Christian Murdock

Claim to fame: The silver boom is credited to Nicholas Creede, who in 1889 struck a vein in East Willow Creek Canyon. A tent village moved downstream, quickly giving rise to a business district. When word spread of Creede selling his mine to investors for $70,000, a bigger rush was on. Those investors were tied to Denver and Rio Grande Railroad, which grew the town further.

Today: Creede’s welcome signs reads “The LAST Great Place.” You’ll find that pride comes from the small-town charm, felt in the modest shops and eateries. It’s not the mines that people come here for anymore, but instead the one-of-a-kind experience at Creede Repertory Theatre.

Sites to see: Bachelor Loop travels 17 miles above town, through the canyon that gave birth to Creede. You’ll see shafts and structures still holding on from those days, along with mesmerizing scenery. The museum at Last Chance Mine provides a more intimate education, as does the museum back in town, housed in the old train depot.

Wheeler Geologic Area near Creede. Christian Murdock

What else: About a 30-minute drive from town on Colorado 149, mighty North Clear Creek Falls roars over a cliff. It’s a short walk from the parking lot.

For a much wilder drive — you’ll need a Jeep or ATV — a forest road leads to the majestic Wheeler Geologic Area. The colorful formations are also reached on foot by overnight backpackers.

3. Ouray

The view of the box canyon surrounding Ouray from an overlook on Red Mountain Pass. Seth Boster, The Gazette

Claim to fame: Ute Chief Ouray couldn’t resolve tensions between his tribe and the white people who flooded this valley, sacred to tribes for the mountains and hot springs. There are pictures of the chief beside Otto Mears, the man responsible for what would be the Million Dollar Highway, stretching through many rich mines. There was thought to be more than 30 around Ouray at the height of the industry. When the market collapsed and it seemed the remote town was fated to be abandoned, one C.L. Hall predicted otherwise: “Ouray is peerless. She will be famous as a mountain resort.”

Today: Hall was right. Ouray calls itself “the Switzerland of America” for obvious reasons. Also for obvious reasons, Ouray is vying for the lofty title of Colorado’s outdoors capital. A via ferrata was added in recent years, an iron path for climbers along the enveloping box canyon. Perimeter Trail is another way to tour town from above, admiring forests, waterfalls and stellar views along the way.

Patrons drink a beverage Sept. 20, 2017, on the rooftop patio of the Ouray Brewery. The third level of the Ouray Brewery offers a great view of downtown Ouray and the surrounding San Juan Mountains.

Sites to see: Straight through town, continue up Red Mountain Pass and come to mining relics of yesteryear. For more signature scenes, such as Tomboy Mine, you’ll need a four-wheel-drive vehicle. Same for the 65-mile Alpine Loop.

What else: Ouray Hot Springs Pool right in town. Inside the courthouse, you might recognize scenes from “True Grit.” The Outlaw Restaurant claims to have John Wayne’s hat, from when he was in the area filming.

4. Steamboat Springs

istock/getty images A view of downtown Steamboat Springs. Last year, the value of residential properties rose faster than commercial properties.

Claim to fame: The town traces its name to 1800s fur trappers, who supposedly confused the chugging of geothermal waters with that of a steam engine. The chugging of trains could be heard after 1909, when the railroad arrived and Steamboat became a key cattle shipping center. At Steamboat Resort, the statue of the cowboy skier sums up this town’s unique legacy. Decades before the resort, Norwegian Carl Howelsen founded Howelsen Hill in 1914, what is considered North America’s longest-going ski area.

Today: Steamboat Resort is a year-round destination and the economic lifeblood of town. Unlike many ski towns, however, the resort sits away from downtown, lending to a distinct flare in this commercial zone. One store is F.M. Light & Sons, an institution selling boots, hats and western wear for more than 100 years.

Sites to see: Hutchinson Ranch is one historic, publicly owned landmark demonstrating the old way of life. Several other family-run ranches and outfitters entertain guests for summer tours on horseback, introducing them to the land as their ancestors saw it. North of town, at the base of an extinct volcano called Hahns Peak, cabins and more remain from the homesteading era.

What else: Strawberry Park Hot Springs is perhaps Colorado’s most highly regarded soaking getaway. Emerald Mountain is the hub for hikers and mountain bikers of all types. Another wonder is Fish Creek Falls. You don’t have to be a green thumb to love Yampa River Botanic Park.

5. Trinidad

Fishers Peak near Trinidad, Colorado's newest state park, opens Friday, Oct. 23, 2020.

Claim to fame: The town’s iconic backdrop, Fishers Peak, saw roaming Native American tribes, then Spanish and Mexican traders along Santa Fe Trail, and then white families in wagons, braving the trip for a new life in the coal business. The mines also spelled tragedy, with several deadly explosions. Trinidad became the epicenter of a national movement for unions, widely watched amid protests and sometimes bloody battles.

Today: Trinidad saw a new economic destiny when Colorado legalized recreational marijuana. It’s seeing another future thanks to the expanding popularity of outdoor recreation. The 19,200 acres around Fishers Peak is now a state park; a small portion is open while development continues across the second biggest site in the state park portfolio. Also beside Interstate 25 is Trinidad Lake State Park, ideal for fishing, boating and camping. On the surrounding country roads, a gravel biking scene has taken off. Artists have found their place in galleries along Main Street.

A motorboat crosses Trinidad Lake as the sun sets on a warm summer evening at Trinidad Lake State Park just north of the New Mexico/Colorado border.
Sunflowers frame the sun as it rises over Trinidad Lake State Park Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, in sourthern Colorado. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)

Sites to see: The Comanche National Grassland sprawls east of town, undeveloped and unchanged from the pioneer days. To the north is the Ludlow Massacre Site, remembering the most infamous day in the labor fight. Back in town, Temple Aaron stands as Colorado’s oldest synagogue, having been constructed in 1889.

What else: About 8 miles away, near Cokedale, the coke ovens used for processing the region’s mineral are still in view. That’s along the Highway of Legends, an underrated drive passing more historic and natural eye candy en route to Cuchara.

OutThere Colorado

OutThere Colorado

